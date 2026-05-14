Wes Streeting's 'The Perp Walk' as He Plans to Challenge Starmer for Labour Leadership

Streeting plans to challenge Starmer for the Labour leadership, following the party's stagnant energy. His supporters attribute his decision to Starmer's botched 'reset' speech and his abrupt walk-out on ministers discussing his resignation.

In America they call it 'The Perp Walk'. It's the moment when police triumphantly parade a suspect in front of the media. On Monday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting strode confidently along Downing Street after meeting with Keir Starmer .

His supporters believe his recent conduct, including the response to the PM's resignation call, motivated him to challenge Starmer for the Labour leadership. Even as a 'reset' speech fell flat, with 90 members demanding PM's resignation, he decided to challenge Keir Starmer





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Wes Streeting Keir Starmer Labor Leadership Challenge Downing Street Renewed Labour Party Leadership Elections Political Reality Andy Burnham Labour Leadership Elections 2023

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