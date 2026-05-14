Wes Streeting's Decision to Challenge Keir Starmer

Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, has decided to challenge Prime Minister Keir Starmer for the leadership of the Labour Party. The decision was made after Starmer's handling of the Labour conference and his refusal to discuss the PM's resignation with his ministers.

In America they call it The Perp Walk. It’s the moment when the police triumphantly parade a suspect in front of the waiting media to signal to the world: ‘We’ve got our man.

’ Yesterday morning, as Wes Streeting strode confidently along Downing Street following his ‘cup of coffee’ with Keir Starmer, it was clear he had finally made up his mind to go and get his man as well. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. One minister who was watching on television at the time told me: ‘Wes is the smartest communicator in Government. He understands optics better than anyone.

He wouldn’t have done the Downing Street perp walk if he wasn’t running.

‘And he also knows his Labour history: He’s not going to end up looking like David Miliband, standing there like an idiot with a banana. ’ This was a reference to the former Foreign Secretary’s abortive 2008 Labour conference leadership coup, where his attempt to plunge a dagger into the back of Gordon Brown ended with his supporters vanishing at the 11th hour and David (elder brother of Ed) being photographed wielding nothing more deadly than a piece of fruit.

Today, Streeting’s hand will not be stayed.

‘It’s happening,’ a senior Government source told me. ‘Wes is going for it. ’ According to his supporters, the Health Secretary was genuinely reluctant to directly challenge his leader. As late as last week, Streeting’s allies were telling me had no intention of triggering a contest ‘unless everything falls apart’.

As Wes Streeting strode confidently along Downing Street, writes Dan Hodges, it was clear he had finally made up his mind to go and get his man as well. But then three things happened. The first was that, on Monday, things did indeed fall apart. Keir Starmer’s latest ‘reset’ speech – planned by No 10 for more than five months – fell flat on arrival.

The Parliamentary Labour Party could take no more. Almost 100 MPs, ministers and junior ministers took to the airwaves and social media to call for the PM’s resignation. In the eyes of one Starmer loyalist, ‘that was all organised by Wes himself. He’s been planning it for months.

’ Which may be partially true. But what’s also true is the anger that came pouring forth from Labour MPs in a well-choreographed wave across the party – especially from those members aligned with each of the main leadership campaigns. The second issue that compelled Streeting to act was Starmer’s bizarre conduct at yesterday’s surreal Cabinet meeting.

Faced with open revolt by his MPs and calls from his own most senior ministers to set out a timetable for his departure, he point-blank refused to discuss the issue, and instead told his stony-faced ministers they could discuss the issue in person with him at the end of the meeting. According to a senior Government source, three ministers – including Streeting – attempted to take him up on his offer.

At which point the Prime Minister turned tail and physically walked away from them.

‘That was just ridiculous,’ a Streeting supporter said. ‘The Prime Minister was refusing to even speak to his own Health Secretary. How can you run a government like that? ’ On Tuesday evening Starmer finally relented and agreed to a meeting with Streeting yesterday morning.

It lasted precisely 16 minutes and, while the details currently remain a closely guarded secret between the two men, one MP close to the Health Secretary told me: ‘Wes was blunt. He didn’t specifically tell Keir he had to go. But he set out the political reality and told him the current situation simply wasn’t sustainable. ’ They added tartly: ‘The Prime Minister had a different perspective.

’ According to allies, Manchester mayor Andy Burnham will today announce he is mounting his own bid for the Labour leadership. Even this rebuff, however, wasn’t what pushed Streeting over the edge. Throughout the morning a series of increasingly aggressive briefings emerged from Downing Street, taunting Streeting for ‘bottling it’. As one Cabinet colleague observed: ‘No 10 had the chance to hug him close and bind him in.

Instead they’ve spent 24 hours pouring vitriol on him and taunting him. It’s obvious the streetfighter in him will want to hit back. ’ Today, he will





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