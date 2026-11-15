Defence Secretary Wes Streeting declares UK nuclear deterrent is not negotiable following Russia's ultimatum, as HMS Vengeance completes record 217-day patrol.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has issued an unequivocal warning to the Kremlin, declaring that the United Kingdom's nuclear arsenal is completely off the table for any diplomatic negotiations with Moscow. This stern stance was delivered on Sunday as the nuclear-armed submarine HMS Vengeance returned to its home base at HM Naval Base Clyde, concluding a mission that has tested the limits of naval endurance.

The vessel completed a record-breaking patrol lasting 217 days, a duration that surpasses any previous underwater mission in the history of the Royal Navy. The 140-strong crew of the Vanguard-class submarine remained almost entirely isolated from the outside world for more than seven months, ensuring continuous nuclear deterrence readiness for the United Kingdom.

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Mr Streeting firmly rejected recent reports suggesting that Russian negotiators were demanding an end to the war in Ukraine only if the UK agreed to dismantle its nuclear protection of Europe. He described potential demands from President Vladimir Putin as delusional, emphasizing that the UK would not abandon its NATO allies under any circumstances.

The Defence Secretary stated that the ultimatum from the Kremlin actually proves the effectiveness of the UK's nuclear deterrent. He noted that such threats demonstrate the serious deterrence effect the weapons have on the Russian leadership, adding that at a dangerous time for the continent, the deterrent remains a cornerstone of national security.

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The physical toll of the lengthy deployment was evident as the submarine returned to its base in Faslane. Barnacles, rust, and algae were visible covering the vessel's stealth plating, highlighting the immense strain on the ship's materials. This extends beyond maintenance challenges, as patrols have stretched from approximately three months to the current record of seven months.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham and First Secretary of State Louise Haigh welcomed the crew upon their arrival, praising their dedication to national security. Mr Burnham highlighted the role of Operation Relentless in keeping the country safe since 1969, while Ms Haigh added that these successful missions keep the nation secure.

The government is supporting this critical infrastructure with a £63 billion investment over the next four years. This funding supports a multi-billion-pound program aimed at upgrading HM Naval Base Clyde and sustaining the nuclear enterprise. The investment underscores the importance placed on maintaining the Vanguard-class submarines, which can carry up to 16 Trident nuclear missiles.

For the ship's company, the homecoming was a chance to return to loved ones after one of the most stressful jobs the Navy offers. One senior submariner described the immense pressure faced by the crew, noting that while the job is hard, they are proud to serve. The strain is considered by many to be one of the toughest duties in the armed forces.

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The next patrol cycle has already begun, with another Vanguard-class submarine now safely at sea. This ensures continuous nuclear readiness for the United Kingdom, as the Navy maintains its policy of having one nuclear-armed submarine always on patrol, ready to strike if ordered by the Prime Minister.

When HMS Vengeance set off in April, Sir Keir Starmer was still Prime Minister. The vessel was due to return last week, but its relief boat needed to come home for spare parts, pushing the record further. The 15,000-tonne ballistic submarine and her crew were finally free to return home into the arms of their families.