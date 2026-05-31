Wes Streeting Issues Fresh Pledges on Tax and Energy Production

Wes Streeting has outlined his vision for the country, highlighting the differences between him and main leadership rival Andy Burnham. He has pledged to issue licences for new drilling in the North Sea, criticized Ed Miliband's 'slavish addiction to Net Zero', and suggested that businesses should be incentivized to employ young people.

Wes Streeting has issued fresh pledges on tax and energy production, highlighting the differences between him and main leadership rival Andy Burnham . The former Health Secretary stated that his premiership would break with Keir Starmer 's by issuing licences for new drilling in the North Sea , a move he believes will translate into higher tax receipts.

Streeting also criticized Ed Miliband's 'slavish addiction to Net Zero', suggesting that the present ban on new drilling is counterproductive. He emphasized the need to take climate change globally more seriously and invest in renewable energy, but warned against Britain trying to lead the world without contributing to the greater whole. In an interview with the Sunday Times, Streeting also appeared to side with critics of Rachel Reeves, who argue that her tax policies have fueled the youth unemployment crisis.

He suggested that businesses should be incentivized to employ young people through targeted tax reductions or other recruitment incentives. Streeting has also indicated his support for new licences and the government's approval of them. He has taken a swipe at Sir Tony Blair's essay on Sir Keir Starmer's failings, arguing that Blair's prescription was 'absent of any values'. Streeting will make a speech on the NHS today, attempting to shore up his credentials as the next prime minister.

He will urge the government not to abandon its reform agenda for the service, highlighting a list of successes seen by the NHS during his tenure as Health Secretary. However, polls suggest that Streeting would be beaten by an Andy Burnham landslide, and he may be considering positioning himself to serve in his rival's Cabinet. In an interview this weekend, Streeting insisted that he is not competing 'against' Burnham, but rather sees him as a colleague within the party





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Wes Streeting Andy Burnham Keir Starmer Ed Miliband Rachel Reeves Sir Tony Blair NHS North Sea Net Zero Climate Change Renewable Energy Tax Policies Youth Unemployment

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