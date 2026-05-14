Wes Streeting Allegedly Arranged Deal to Support Andy Burnham's Leadership Bid, but Failed to Launch His Own Campaign

Wes Streeting, the former health secretary, sparked allegations of a deal to support Andy Burnham's ambition to be prime minister after he quit the Cabinet and called for Keir Starmer to resign, but failed to launch his own leadership campaign. He resigned as health secretary and declared he had 'lost confidence' in Sir Keir. His lengthy departure letter to the PM made no mention of running to replace him, after allies in recent days demanded a 'swift' election period - seen as being more helpful to his ambitions than Mr Burnham's. Instead, hours before Mr Burnham confirmed he would seek a Westminster seat that would allow him to run against Sir Keir, Mr Streeting urged a 'broad' contest with the 'best possible field of candidates'. There has been chatter about Cabinet ministers and potential contenders like Angela Rayner and Mr Burnham lining up behind a September timetable for replacing the PM. It will raise suspicions that Mr Streeting, the least popular of the three expected challengers with Labour members, has done a deal to be given a senior job, perhaps Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Wes Streeting sparked allegations of a deal to support Andy Burnham 's ambition to be prime minister after he quit the Cabinet and called for Keir Starmer to resign, but failed to launch his own leadership campaign .

He resigned as health secretary and declared he had "lost confidence" in Sir Keir. His lengthy departure letter to the PM made no mention of running to replace him, after allies in recent days demanded a "swift" election period - seen as being more helpful to his ambitions than Mr Burnham's.

Instead, hours before Mr Burnham confirmed he would seek a Westminster seat that would allow him to run against Sir Keir, Mr Streeting urged a "broad" contest with the "best possible field of candidates". There has been chatter about Cabinet ministers and potential contenders like Angela Rayner and Mr Burnham lining up behind a September timetable for replacing the PM.

It will raise suspicions that Mr Streeting, the least popular of the three expected challengers with Labour members, has done a deal to be given a senior job, perhaps Chancellor of the Exchequer. There are differing views on whether Mr Streeting simply fell short of the 81 nominations from Labour MPs necessary to spark a challenge, or has changed tactics. One senior party source said: "He's blown himself up".

Sir Keir tonight signalled that he will fight any attempt to oust him. In a letter thanking Mr Streeting for his service he pointedly added that Labour had to "rise to what I see as a battle for the soul of our nation".

As part of that we must deliver on all of the promises we made to the country, including our promise to turn the page on the chaos that was roundly rejected by the British people at the last general election. The chaos took a dramatic twist this morning as Ms Rayner declared she had been cleared by the taxman. The former deputy PM announced that she has paid £40,000 to settle her wrangling with HMRC over unpaid stamp duty.

Crucially, she insisted that she had not been made to pay any penalty for deliberately or "carelessly" dodging tax. One ex-minister pointed out the developments taken together meant there was a Cabinet vacancy, and Ms Rayner was now available to make a return. Joking that Sir Keir could stabilise himself by making her health secretary, they said: "With her vaping and smoking that will go down well.





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Wes Streeting Andy Burnham Keir Starmer Leadership Campaign Deal Support Ambition Prime Minister Cabinet Health Secretary Departure Letter Nominations Challenge Election Period Deal Senior Job Chancellor Of The Exchequer Angela Rayner Taxman Stamp Duty Wrangling Deliberately Carelessly Cabinet Vacancy Return Vaping Smoking

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