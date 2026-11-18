Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s 2028 buzz faces fresh scrutiny as his former commander calls parts of Moore’s Afghanistan combat claims unequivocally false.

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 22: Maryland Governor Wes Moore speaks to attendees during a get out to vote rally outside the polling center at the Silver Spring Civic Building on October 22, 2026 in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Local candidates joined voters on the first day of early voting in Maryland. As Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s national profile rises and his name is floated as a potential 2028 presidential contender, renewed scrutiny is focusing on how he has described his military service in Afghanistan and whether parts of those accounts match the record. Fresh off his second gubernatorial win, the Democratic governor is already fielding questions about a possible White House run in 2028.

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“The honest answer is I don’t know. I’m still sorting it out,” Moore told former 'Meet the Press' moderator Chuck Todd during a recent interview. As the buzz grows, Moore’s military record and his descriptions of it are drawing attention, most recently from his former commanding officer, Lt. Col.

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James Gottschling, who supervised Moore in 2005. In a recent interview with Spotlight on Maryland, Gottschling said Moore’s accounts of parts of his service are unequivocally false. Gottschling told Spotlight on Maryland he believes Moore should be more precise about his deployment and role.

“His service in Afghanistan was good. He was a valued member of the brigade staff,” Gottschling said. But he added, “It’s disingenuous to say that you led paratroopers in combat or that you did what would be direct action activities in a combat zone. ” Gottschling also drew a distinction between serving in a combat zone and engaging in combat.

“I like to say we’re combat veterans but we’re not veterans of combat. Veterans of combat, that’s a different class of individual,” he said. Moore has previously described his service differently, including in his memoir and in public remarks.

“I led soldiers in combat in Afghanistan,” Moore said during a speech in 2024. Spotlight on Maryland has published multiple articles examining Moore’s path to Afghanistan, his duties and what it described as false combat claims. In one exchange, a reporter asked Gottschling, “He never fired his weapon in Afghanistan did he? ” Gottschling replied, “Not to my knowledge.

” Asked about Gottschling’s comments, Moore pushed back. Todd asked, “He questioned whether you came under a firefight or anything like this. Did you? ” Moore responded, “Yes and it’s all been documented.

” The controversy also includes Moore’s past claims about receiving a Bronze Star. For years, Moore said he earned the medal during his Afghanistan service, including listing it on a 2006 application that helped him receive a fellowship at the White House, even though he had not received it at the time.

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“People that lead people into direct action, receive and actually fire their weapons at a hostile enemy and that’s just not the role that we were in at that time,” he said. Moore is also facing additional scrutiny over his written account of his relationship with Army 1st Sgt. Toby Meister, a U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan.

Spotlight on Maryland reported that Moore wrote about Meister in his 2015 book, “The Work: Searching for a Life That Matters,” describing the fallen soldier as a friend whose death brought him to tears at his grandfather’s funeral on Dec. 17, 2005. But Meister was not killed until Dec. 28. Meister’s widow told Spotlight on Maryland, “I’ve never personally heard from him. I don’t know who is.

I don’t recall my late husband ever talking about him. ” After questions were raised by The New York Times and WBFF, Moore acknowledged he had not received the Bronze Star while serving in Afghanistan and said it was a mistake. Twenty years later, after a California senator urged the military to honor Moore with the Bronze Star, Moore received the medal during a private ceremony in Annapolis.

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