Wes Gordon and Aerin Lauder Kicked Off the holiday season with a dinner party at The Vineta Hotel in Palm Beach.

It’s that time of year when the fashionable set flee New York in search of warmer climes. And last Thursday, just as a cold front was heading toward Manhattan, those who alight on Palm Beach, Fla.

, for the holidays were enjoying balmy 70-degree weather.gathered their fellow Palm Beachers to kick off the season by welcoming back a historic member to the community: The Vineta Hotel. Reopened last March by the Oetker Group, the Mediterranean Revival-style landmark dates to 1926 and is the German-based conglomerate’s first U.S. property.

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Globally, Oetker operates 12 so-called “masterpiece hotels,” including Le Bristol in Paris, Hotel du Cap-Eden Roc in Antibes, Jumby Bay Island in Antigua and Palácio Tangará in São Paulo. Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys and VICs Take Ferrari Style's New York Store for a Spin Sure, they all might share five-star suites and equally exceptional service, but it’s likely none have had Lauder arrange one of her famous tablescapes.

Inside The Vineta’s Pool House, the beauty and lifestyle founder laid down white earthenware plates of her own design with green garlands to match the restaurant’s lattice walls. True to her organic style, bouquets were an explosion of color with pink peonies, yellow roses and purple hydrangeas blossoming from glass vases that were just as varied in shape and height.

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“Nobody does it quite like Aerin,” Gordon said. “She’s the most elegant host, and it was so much fun to bring together old friends and new ones for a fabulous evening at The Vineta. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate Palm Beach. ”threw the love right back at Gordon with a toast, listing him among some of the greatest American designers.

Dee Hilfiger also attended, as did Gordon’s mother Diane was. Reed and Delphine Krakoff, Mary Katrantzou and Simon Neggers, Oetker’s chief commercial officer, were also among the guests. Neggers said, “Aerin and Wes have a true gift for bringing people together and it was a pleasure to watch them do it at The Vineta. ”boutique around the corner on Worth Avenue.

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