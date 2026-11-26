The iconic Drew Barrymore costume from Scream is selling for $40,000 with estimates up to $80,000, highlighting the enduring value of Wes Craven's 1996 slasher revival.

The 1996 horror film Scream, directed by Wes Craven, continues to command high prices in the memorabilia market three decades after its release. A complete ensemble worn by Drew Barrymore during the movie's infamous opening sequence is currently listed for sale at $40,000. Estimates suggest the final bid could reach $80,000, demonstrating the significant financial value attached to this pivotal slasher revival.

Reviving the Slasher Genre

Wes Craven is credited with rejuvenating the horror genre for a new generation by subverting the established tropes of the 1970s and 1980s. The film employed a meta-narrative approach that self-satirized the very conventions of the slasher subgenre, turning its faults into a successful franchise. This innovative strategy helped the movie stand out in the 1990s, distinguishing it from the dark psychological thrillers that were previously keeping the genre active.

Also read ‘Clashing Through the Snow’ Director Carlson Young on Going From “Horror Girly” to Holiday Rom-Com

Barrymore's Iconic Opening Scene

Drew Barrymore was cast as the primary final girl and the star of the movie's marketing campaign, only to be brutally killed within the first 15 minutes. This audacious decision to remove the poster child early in the narrative was a bold move that perfectly aligned with the film's meta-commentary on horror expectations. The shocking sequence established a new standard for tension and has become one of the most recognizable openings in cinematic history.

Auction Details and Valuation

The lot currently up for bid includes the knitted sweater, bloodied trousers, and a blonde wig worn by Barrymore during the attack. The collection also features the rope and an empty fake blood bottle used in the production of the scene. While the starting value is set at $40,000, industry estimates consider a high-end sale of $80,000 to be highly realistic for such an iconic piece of movie history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Collector Market and Other Items

Long-term fans of the franchise are prepared to invest heavily in original costumes that started the ongoing series. In addition to the Barrymore ensemble, other collectibles are available for prospective buyers. These items include multiple Ghostface masks, trainers and jackets belonging to Neve Campbell, and named chair-backs from the production. The market for Scream memorabilia reflects the sustained popularity of the franchise across three decades.

Franchise Legacy and Conclusion

The question of whether recent entries in the Scream series live up to the original 1996 standard remains a topic of discussion among horror enthusiasts. The high auction price of the opening scene costume underscores the enduring impact of Craven's vision on the slasher genre. Collectors must be prepared for significant expenses when acquiring original props and costumes from this historic film.