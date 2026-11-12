Wes Anderson's Ray Gunn Gets Retro-Futuristic Trailer With Scarlett Johansson

Wes Bird presents new footage for the long-developed animated noir Ray Gunn, starring Scarlett Johansson and Tom Waits in the dystopian city of Metropia.

The animation industry recently received a significant update regarding the highly anticipated project Ray Gunn. Director Wes Bird released new footage offering a second glimpse into the retro-futuristic city of Metropia. This animated sci-fi adventure has been in development for over thirty years, making its latest preview a notable milestone for fans who have followed its long journey to the screen. The visual style of the film continues to captivate audiences with its unique aesthetic and complex world-building.

Metropia Setting And Detective Mystery

Ray Gunn serves as a private detective navigating a complex mystery that involves aliens, murder, and a pop star named Venus Nova Scarlett Johansson provides the voice for Venus Nova , adding star power to the ensemble cast. The new footage showcases the sprawling skyline and bustling streets of Metropia , highlighting the dense urban environment where the story unfolds. Viewers can see detailed interactions between characters and the vibrant life within this dystopian metropolis. The city itself acts as a character, with its architecture and technology playing a central role in the narrative.

A shopkeeper is shown selling Gunn a teleportation ray gun, illustrating the advanced yet retro-futuristic technology available in this world. This specific detail reinforces the unique blend of old-fashioned design and futuristic gadgets that defines the film's aesthetic. The weapon is not just a plot device but also a visual representation of the era's technological evolution. Gunn's journey through the city involves uncovering secrets that lie beneath its shiny surface. The corruption lurking within the streets adds a layer of danger to the detective's investigation.

Also read Scarlett Johansson Faces Complex Vocal Challenges in New Animated Film Ray Gunn

Visual Style Inspired By Alternate History

The visual design of Metropia draws heavily from an alternate history where World War II did not happen. According to Netflix production notes, Wes Bird explored how Art Deco architecture might have evolved under such circumstances. The result is a cityscape reminiscent of a retro-futuristic New York, similar to the aesthetic seen in Marvel's Captain America films. Towering Art Deco skyscrapers dominate the skyline, creating a imposing and majestic urban landscape. Flying cars and jetpacks zip between the buildings, emphasizing the city's technological advancement. This unique artistic direction distinguishes the film from other animated features currently in the market.

The dark side of Metropia is contrasted with its shiny exterior, creating a film noir atmosphere. This juxtaposition allows the film to explore themes of corruption and moral ambiguity. The visual storytelling supports the mature tone of the narrative, which avoids the typical brightness of family-oriented animation. The attention to detail in the background art and character designs reflects the director's commitment to creating a believable world. Each frame is crafted to immerse the viewer in the gritty yet stylish reality of Metropia.

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Casting Choices And Creative Vision

The voice cast for Ray Gunn features several notable actors who bring depth to their roles. Tom Waits provides the voice for Gunn's one-eyed alien partner, Eye-Ra. Bobby Cannavale, Alan Tudyk, Matt Berry, and Michelle Rodriguez also star in the feature, adding to the ensemble's strength. Tom Waits has a personal connection to co-star Scarlett Johansson, who previously released an album of covers of his songs. This real-life link adds an interesting layer to the professional collaboration on the project. The casting choices reflect a desire to bring distinct personalities and vocal textures to the animated characters.

Wes Bird has stated that Ray Gunn is not necessarily a children's movie. The director aims to challenge the prevailing notion that animation must be exclusively family entertainment. By incorporating elements of murder, organized crime, and film noir, Bird creates space for a more mature story. This approach allows for deeper character development and more complex plotlines. The film retains the visual imagination associated with Pixar films while pushing boundaries in terms of content. This balance between visual appeal and mature themes sets the project apart from its peers.

Director's Stand Against Sequel Culture

Wes Bird addressed Hollywood's heavy reliance on sequels and franchise films in the production notes. He explicitly stated that the studio does not just want to see Roman-numeral movies repeated on the screen. This comment highlights a broader industry trend toward safe, established intellectual property. Bird's commitment to original storytelling is evident in his long dedication to bringing Ray Gunn to life. The project represents a break from the formulaic approach that dominates modern blockbuster cinema. His passion for the project has sustained him through thirty years of development and numerous challenges.

After a false start with previous production attempts, the film is finally moving forward with Netflix. The platform's support allows for creative freedom that might be difficult to secure in traditional studio systems. This partnership ensures that the film can maintain its unique vision without compromising for mass appeal. The release of new footage signals a new phase in the project's lifecycle, generating excitement among early supporters. Fans can now see concrete progress on a project that has long been in development hell. The anticipation for the final product continues to grow as more details are revealed.