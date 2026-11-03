Werewolf by Night MCU Ulysses Bloodstone Horror Potential Explained

Analysis of Werewolf by Night and the introduction of Ulysses Bloodstone in the MCU suggests a major opportunity for a horror-themed project featuring the immortal monster hunter.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand its genre boundaries, yet one specific niche remains conspicuously undersaturated despite the studio's broad experimentation. The Halloween special Werewolf by Night, which debuted in 2022, stands as the only true horror entry in the entire franchise to date. This project provided an unexpected blueprint for a potentially great horror movie or show within the larger cinematic landscape.

Werewolf by Night Horror Genre Niche

Marvel Studios has dabbled in various tones and styles over the years, but horror feels like an area that has been largely ignored by the studio in recent years. The special introduced several characters with significant storytelling potential for the supernatural future of the Marvel universe. While Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing were featured prominently, speculation regarding their future roles has not resulted in any further projects.

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Unfortunately, the studio has yet to develop any new content featuring Elsa Bloodstone, Man-Thing, or the titular Werewolf by Night character. This lack of follow-up leaves a significant gap in the supernatural genre within the MCU. The potential for these characters to anchor future horror narratives remains largely untapped by the current production schedule.

Ulysses Bloodstone Comic History Roots

Another character from Werewolf by Night had a very small role but possessed the perfect profile for a horror-themed Marvel project. Ulysses Bloodstone is the father of Elsa Bloodstone and represents a missed opportunity for deep supernatural lore. He was introduced in Marvel Presents #1 in 1975 and is recognized for his white safari jacket, long blond hair, and a large red rock fragment protruding from his chest.

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This rock, known as the Bloodstone, grants Ulysses an enhanced level of strength and a healing factor comparable to Wolverine. His combat abilities are further amplified by centuries of experience in all manner of physical combat. These powers stemmed from an incident that occurred thousands of years ago in a forgotten European village.

As a young man, Ulysses was caught in a fight with an otherworldly being named Ulluxy'l Kwan Tae Syn. This creature sought to obtain the Bloodstone, which was a small piece of a meteorite that had crashed on Earth. The encounter resulted in the destruction of his village and the death of everyone he cared about. The Bloodstone lodged inside his chest, granting him immortality and propelling him into a relentless quest for revenge.

MCU Ulysses Bloodstone Adaptation Details

In Werewolf by Night, Ulysses Bloodstone served as the catalyst for the special's narrative through a will hearing following his death. His reanimated corpse read the will, a comedic moment original to the MCU that nonetheless revealed key traits. The MCU version of Ulysses was an extremely wealthy monster hunter and the owner of the powerful Bloodstone artifact.

The MCU adaptation maintained consistency with the comic book counterpart regarding his wealth and profession. He raised his daughter, Elsa, to take over the family business before his death in modern times. These details create the possibility that his life story aligns closely with the source material.

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The comics explored his exploits via a backup feature in The Rampaging Hulk magazine. He lived as a monster hunter for hire, accumulating a sizable wealth from his lucrative trade. His adventures continued until his eventual death, where he took down his lifelong enemy, Ulluxy'l Kwan Tae Syn.

Future Horror Impact MCU Timeline

Marvel never fully brought Ulysses back to life in the comics, but his legacy persisted through flashbacks and his daughter Elsa. The introduction of a successor like Elsa allowed the lineage to continue into the early 2000s era of Marvel Comics. The MCU has established this same familial connection, suggesting a rich backstory is available for adaptation.

If the MCU timeline follows the source material, many of the adventures and team-ups Ulysses experienced may have occurred in the past. This opens the door for a horror-themed project that can explore his millennia-spanning history. The character's expertise on various monsters inhabiting the universe makes him an ideal protagonist for such a narrative.

The success of Werewolf by Night demonstrated a appetite for supernatural content among audiences. Ignoring the potential of Ulysses Bloodstone and similar characters wastes a unique opportunity. A dedicated horror series or film could finally satisfy the demand for darker stories in the current cinematic landscape.