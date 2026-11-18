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Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Cam Talbot reacts as New York Islanders' Brayden Schenn celebrates a goal by Matthew Schaefer during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, in Elmont, N.Y.

Defenseman Matthew Schaefer recorded his first NHL hat trick, and Anthony Duclair had a goal and an assist as the New York Islanders beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Tuesday night. Schaefer became the second-youngest defenseman in NHL history to record a hat trick. Only Hall of Famer Phil Housley at 18 years, 320 days was younger than Schaefer at 19 years, 73 days.

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Schaefer joined Housley as the only players at the position to reach 30 goals before age 20. The 19-year-old Schaefer opened his scoring 1:34 into the second period. He scored twice in the third, at 7:01 off assists from Duclair and Ryan Pulock, and capped his night by scoring his ninth goal of the season into an empty net with 3:52 remaining. Anthony DeAngelo also scored for the Islanders, who won their third straight game after a four-game skid.

Ilya Sorokin finished with 28 saves. Zach Werenski spoiled Sorokin's bid for a shutout with a goal 1:12 into the third period. Cam Talbot had 36 saves for the Blue Jackets, who lost their fifth straight game and for the seventh time in nine games.60-plus ordered out of homeless encampment by December 1st Over 60 residents of a South High Street homeless encampment must leave by Dec. 1 as 25 acres are sold for redevelopment.

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Residents fear trespass arrests as City Council weighs resources and shelter capacity. A person was hospitalized with critical injuries after a car crashed into a tree along Joyce Avenue just off Westerville Road on the northeast side of town. Police were not sure what led to the crash. An investigation wasColumbus City Schools superintendent Dr. Angela Chapman takes personal health leave Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Angela Chapman is on personal health leave.

Deputy Superintendent Kathryn Moser will serve as her designee while Chapman recovers at home, with a planned return in January. OSU-area student says his car was broken into twice in two months, and his girlfriend’s car was hit too. He says police offered little help despite video and AirPods tracking, so he’s taking it to City Council.