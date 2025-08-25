Were Your Parents Emotionally Immature? Take This Quiz to Find Out

This quiz helps you identify potential signs of emotional immaturity in your parents based on common experiences shared by those raised by such individuals. The results can offer insights into your upbringing and its potential impact on your present relationships.

Parental emotional immaturity manifests in many ways that can significantly influence a child’s well-being. As adults, children of emotionally immature parents may carry resentment, have difficulty navigating relationships with their parents and others, and may inadvertently continue the cycle with their own children. Answer these questions to determine if you were raised by emotionally immature people. For each question, select the response that best matches your experience growing up.

Add up your points at the end for a total score. \As a child, I was saddled with adult responsibilities that were not age-appropriate (e.g., missing school to take care of my siblings or acting as a therapist for my parents). When I expressed my feelings or thoughts, my parent(s) often dismissed them or responded as if my experiences weren’t real or valid. As a child, whenever I met a goal or fulfilled a promise (like getting good grades), my parent(s) would move the goal posts and tell me it wasn’t good enough. My parent(s) were intrusive and used guilt to persuade me to change my decisions, from relationship matters to my chosen career path. Arguments with my parent(s) were frequently left unresolved and, afterward, it was if nothing happened; they moved on without any discussion or closure. Gifts or financial help from my parent(s) often came with strings attached and the threat of withdrawing support if I didn’t comply. I felt as if I had to prove myself to my parents through achievements or a willingness to meet their expectations. (Optional) Would you like to receive your symptom test results — plus more helpful resources — via email from ADDitude? \Healing from the Impact of Toxic or Emotionally Immature Parents ,” with Amy Marlow-MaCoy, LPC. This self-test is intended for personal use only. It is not intended as a diagnostic tool





ADDitudeMag / 🏆 311. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Emotional Immaturity Parenting Styles Childhood Experiences Parent-Child Relationships Relationships

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This Airbnb-like app has helped thousands of parents book child care—it just got $10M in seed fundingBumo helps parents book on-demand child care with over 17,000 providers in 13 states.

Read more »

Orange Park learning center helps parents prevent ‘summer slide’ before the new school yearSylvan Learning in Orange Park helps parents combat summer learning loss with fun, effective strategies as the new school year approaches

Read more »

Fixit Clinic helps parents save money on back-to-school shoppingOlivia Gonzalez-Britt is ABC 10News' newest multimedia journalist and producer.

Read more »

Why Texas parents should watch the STAAR testing debate in the special sessionHow to replace STAAR? Director of Education and Workforce Policy at Texas 2036 writes that the Texas Legislature should replace it with a criterion-referenced...

Read more »

Here's what no one tells parents about raising teenagersToday's Video Headlines: 07/29/25

Read more »

Houston County Schools’ online enrollment makes the process easier for staff and parentsHouston county schools has made a full transition to the PowerSchool enrollment platform which was introduced 3 years ago.

Read more »