Were LDS voters swept up in the blue wave?

What we know about how Latter-day Saints voted in the midterms.

From the U.S. Senate to school board races, few legislative bodies escaped the blue tsunami that made landfall Tuesday evening on the East Coast and continued nearly unabated all night across the country.

Men and women, old and young, those with and without a college degree, according to exit polls, all shifted left in midterm elections when compared with 2024 . This trend, paired with a stunning overperformance by Utah Democrats, has more than a few wondering whether members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — usually reliably red voters — were swept up in the wave.

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With the caveat that the picture is and will remain fuzzy until researchers conduct nationwide surveys, the answer appears to be “heck yes. ” ‘Mind-bogglingly crazy’ Using data mined from election results, thousands of interviews with voters nationwide and more , The New York Times estimated Utah swung 14 percentage points in Democrats’ direction when compared with two years ago, 1 point shy of the national average for this midterm.

Of course, not all voters in the Beehive State are Latter-day Saints. So independent data scientist Alex Bass dug deeper, examining the results in 20 congressional districts with the largest proportion of Latter-day Saints in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Wyoming, Arizona and Washington. To date, all leaped leftward, in some cases by an astounding 20 to 30 points, Bass writes on his blog Mormon Metrics , while stressing that vote counting continues in a number of places.

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Also worth noting is the fact that Utah redrew its congressional boundaries , meaning some voters were swapped for others between the two elections. Zoom in even further on Utah County, home to church-owned Brigham Young University, and the latest vote tallies had one state representative, an incumbent Republican, barely ahead of her Democratic opponent in House District 61 , which encompasses west Provo.

Meanwhile, just to the east and south, in House District 62 , the Democratic candidate appears poised to flip the seat in a race against a GOP incumbent. About these results, BYU political scientist Adam Brown wrote on social media : “Counting is still in progress, but I cannot overstate how mind-bogglingly crazy this is for Orem and Provo.

” Add to this the fact that “Jell-O Belt” Latter-day Saints trend more conservative than those outside it, and members might, in fact, pull ahead of the national average in terms of a blue wave once all the data is complete. An acceleration of a trend? A Democratic surge among Latter-day Saint voters would not only reflect a national souring of the Republican brand amid inflation and the Iran war but also an acceleration of a preexisting trend.

A March YouGov analysis of survey data from 2007 to 2026 showed Latter-day Saints lurching leftward, driven by a modest increase in both Democrats and independents. This was the case even as nearly every other religious group moved right during that period. Part of this is likely driven by generational turnover, with studies showing each subsequent generation of Latter-day Saints less Republican than the last.

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President Donald Trump’s role in all of this is inextricable, with polls through the years showing Latter-day Saint support for him ranging from 52% in 2016 to 66% in 2024. A survey published in February of Utah Latter-day Saints, meanwhile, pegged the number at 58% . While a comfortable majority, these numbers are well below the estimated 78% for Mitt Romney, a Latter-day Saint, in 2012, 72% for John McCain in 2008 and 80% for George W. Bush in 2004.

“Lots of factors involved here,” Latter-day Saint McKay Coppins , a staff writer at The Atlantic, posted on social media at the time the YouGov report dropped. “But it really seems possible that Donald Trump has single-handedly wrecked the Republican Party’s multigenerational stranglehold on LDS voters. ” Perhaps, report co-author and BYU graduate Brad Jones said in an interview at the time. And perhaps not.

“It’s difficult to untangle how much of this is Trump specifically,” he said. “It’s possible there’s a more palatable candidate for Mormons and the shift changes. ”