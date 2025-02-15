Wendy Williams Disputes Dementia Diagnosis, Calls Care Facility 'Prison'

Former talk show host Wendy Williams has publicly refuted her diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, calling it a 'ridiculous' accusation and describing the New York care facility where she resides as a 'prison'. Williams, who was diagnosed in 2024, has expressed confusion and anger over her condition, claiming she is not cognitively impaired and is able to perform daily activities.

The former talk show host, 60, described the New York care facility where she’s been living as a 'prison' during a recent interview. “This is the memory unit,” she said about the floor she’s living on. “That’s what this floor is called, the memory unit. And it is true that the people who live here don’t remember anything.

”\In 2024, Williams' team announced she had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, conditions that can affect a person's behavior and ability to communicate. “Frontotemporal dementia? Uh, how dare you?” she told Nightline co-anchor Byron Pitts. 'No. That’s what I’ve been accused of, believe it or not,' Williams added. “Look, I don’t belong here at all. This is ridiculous.” This isn’t the first time Williams has made similar statements. Last month, she said, “I am not cognitively impaired.” “I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. ... I have breakfast, lunch and dinner right here on the bed. I watch TV, I listen to radio, I look out the window, I talk on the phone.”\Williams' guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has requested a new medical evaluation for Williams in a letter sent to a New York judge. Considering Williams “has now repeatedly stated publicly that she disagrees” with her diagnosis, Morrissey wrote that she “believes that it would be prudent for (Williams) to undergo a new medical evaluation that will involve comprehensive neurological and psychological testing by a specialist in the field,” the filing reads, per USA Today. Questioning their condition is common for patients with FTD, Morrissey added. Morrissey has not responded to TODAY.com’s request for comment. In previous statements to media outlets, she has said she cannot defend herself because Williams' case is sealed and denied any wrongdoing. Meanwhile, Williams' loved ones said in the Nightline special that she sounds like 'the old Wendy,' including Sunny Hostin and Williams' brother, Tommy Williams. Tommy Williams maintained his sister is well. 'I believe further tests need to be taken because right now she's not sounding like any type of dementia,' he said in the special. 'I don't see dementia. She doesn't see dementia. ... Right now, she's confined,'





NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wendy Williams Dementia Frontotemporal Dementia Aphasia Medical Diagnosis Care Facility

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wendy Williams Disputes Dementia Diagnosis, Requests New Medical EvaluationFormer talk show host Wendy Williams continues to vehemently deny her diagnosis of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. She asserts that she is not cognitively impaired and feels wrongly placed in a memory care unit. Williams' guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has requested a new medical evaluation for the ailing star.

Read more »

Wendy Williams Claims New York Care Facility Is 'Prison,' Disputes Dementia DiagnosisFormer talk show host Wendy Williams, 60, has again publicly questioned her diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia, describing the New York care facility where she resides as a 'prison'. Williams insists she is not cognitively impaired and believes she doesn't belong there. Her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has requested a new medical evaluation, noting that questioning one's condition is common for patients with FTD. Meanwhile, Williams' loved ones, including her brother Tommy Williams and Sunny Hostin, say she sounds like her 'old self'.

Read more »

Wendy Williams says she doesn't have dementia: ‘I don't belong here at all'Wendy Williams' legal guardian recently asked the courts to have Williams' dementia diagnosis reevaluated.

Read more »

“I Feel Like I’m in Prison”: Wendy Williams Gives Heartbreaking Conservatorship UpdateWendy Williams smiles on the set of her show, &39;The Wendy Williams Show.&39;

Read more »

Wendy Williams disputes assessments of her illness, compares conservatorship to prisonIn an explosive interview with The Breakfast Club, Wendy Williams said the guardianship 'system is broken' and has 'falsified a lot.'

Read more »

Wendy Williams Breaks Silence on Dementia Diagnosis and Conservatorship: 'This System Is Broken'Wendy Williams, the former daytime talk show host, has spoken out about her struggles with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in a recent interview. Diagnosed and placed in a care facility, Williams expresses frustration with her medication regimen and the restrictive environment. She also alleges that the system surrounding her conservatorship is flawed and has led to her isolation from family.

Read more »