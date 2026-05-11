Wendy's board rejects $1.4 billion takeover bid from Trian, adopts poison pill

Wendy's unanimously rejected a $1.4 billion hostile takeover bid from Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management, saying it substantially undervalues the company, and adopted a shareholder rights plan to block future attempts.

Wendy's board of directors on Thursday unanimously rejected a $1.4 billion hostile takeover bid from billionaire Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management, saying the offer substantially undervalues the company and does not serve shareholders' best interests.

The board also adopted a poison pill shareholder rights plan to protect the burger chain from another hostile takeover attempt. The offer from Trian, which already owns 16% of Wendy's, would have taken the company private at $7.35 per share. Trian said Wendy's was at a critical juncture and argued a multi-year overhaul would be easier to carry out off the public market. The takeover group also includes Flynn Group LP, BlueFive Capital and Sixth Street Partners.

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Wendy's board adopts poison pill

The shareholders' rights plan adopted Thursday grants shareholders the right to purchase shares at a discount if any person owns more than 15% of Wendy's shares. The measure is designed to shield the company from further takeover attempts.

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"The Independent Committee thoroughly evaluated this proposal and unanimously concluded that it substantially undervalues Wendy's standalone prospects and long-term earnings potential," said Board Chairman Art Winkleblack. He also expressed confidence in CEO Bob Wright. Wendy's stock traded at $7.75 before markets opened Thursday, above the $7.35 per share offer price. Shares rose more than 2% after a better-than-expected earnings report on Thursday.

Wendy's stock performance and closures

Still, the stock has dropped 24% this year and has plummeted more than 70% over the past six years. The bid arrived after years of declining sales and franchise closures at Wendy's. The chain closed 240 restaurants in 2024 and plans to close 358 more in 2026. One of its largest franchisees filed for bankruptcy protection in September.

CEO Bob Wright, who joined Wendy's in May and previously revived sales at Potbelly Sandwich Works, is confident in his turnaround strategy.

"We will rebuild the menu at the ingredient level, at the menu item level, and the category level, while also addressing the menu price architecture that brings value to our customers," Wright said. In an August earnings call with Wall Street analysts, Wright said the chain must improve the quality of its food.

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"Wendy's has always been known for quality, fresh, never frozen beef, hamburgers made to order, bacon cooked in our restaurants and fresh produce prepared daily," he said. "But over time, we've drifted away from some of the standards that made Wendy's distinctive. " Wright also acknowledged operational problems, including staffing, employee training, handling drive-thru orders and marketing. Wendy's received the unsolicited offer last month and said it would create an independent board committee to review the proposal.

Peltz's son Bradley is a Wendy's board member and operates about 90 franchises in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, according to the Wall Street Journal. Trian's bid marked the latest effort to take the chain private as it works to reverse slowing revenue growth and restore its brand identity.