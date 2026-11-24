A proposed class-action lawsuit filed Monday in Maryland federal court alleges Wendy's and software provider NCR Voyix conspired to centralize pricing decisions and share sensitive sales data, inflating menu prices nationwide since 2016.

Wendy's and restaurant software provider NCR Voyix have been sued in federal court by a customer who says they conspired to inflate menu prices nationwide by centralizing pricing decisions and sharing sensitive sales data across the franchise network.

The proposed class-action lawsuit, filed Monday in a Maryland district court, alleges that Wendy's collects and shares transaction-level point-of-sale data through NCR's Aloha system and uses that information to coordinate pricing across restaurants that are supposed to compete with one another. The lawsuit accuses the burger chain of conspiring with independently owned franchisees to set and raise prices at its U.S. locations over a six-year period between 2016 and 2022.

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Lawsuit Alleges Wendy's Inflated Menu Prices

The plaintiff, California resident Andy Garcia, is a longtime Wendy's customer. He filed the lawsuit on behalf of at least tens of thousands of Wendy's customers. Garcia alleges that Wendy's engaged in anticompetitive conduct that resulted in artificially high prices, causing him to pay more than he otherwise would have. The lawsuit also names NCR Voyix, the software company that provides Aloha POS, a point-of-sale system used by Wendy's.

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According to the lawsuit, Wendy's requires competing franchisees to use NCR's Aloha point-of-sale software and provide detailed sales and pricing information. Wendy's collected competitively sensitive information from franchisee locations, including transaction data, to coordinate prices, the suit claims. Garcia alleged that Wendy's functions as a common decisionmaker for thousands of independent franchisees and company-owned restaurants, dictating consumer prices in violation of US antitrust law. The scheme began as early as 2016, according to the lawsuit.

Allen Neumark, a lawyer for the plaintiff in the Wendy's lawsuit, said in a statement that Wendy's is using a pricing system to manipulate the market for its products. Wendy's tells its investors that franchisees set their own prices, Neumark said. But this is false, he added, and when businesses that should be competing stop competing on price, consumers pay more.

Lawyers Claim Coordination Eliminated Price Competition

Blake Hunter Yagman, the lawyer representing Garcia and founding partner of Yagman PLLC, a class-action law firm headquartered in New York, said in an email that by delegating pricing decisions to a common decision-maker, it eliminates critical price competition that drives costs down for consumers. This is even more important with respect to food prices, which have never been higher, Yagman added.

Wendy's owes its consumers to compete on the merits for better service, more innovative products and better pricing, he said. Wendy's and NCR Voyix did not immediately respond to requests for comment. As of September, Wendy's had 432 company-owned restaurants and 6,762 franchisees across the U.S., according to the company's most recent regulatory filing. The case follows similar antitrust scrutiny in the fast-food industry.

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Similar Antitrust Scrutiny Affects McDonald's Over AI Pricing

McDonald's was sued in October over its alleged misuse of technology tools to illegally set prices, following a Reuters report detailing how McDonald's is using AI to guide menu prices. McDonald's has denied wrongdoing. Also known as dynamic pricing, that approach allows companies to set prices based on real-time market conditions and other factors such as weather. Wendy's previously faced criticism over the use of an AI tool that recommends dynamic pricing.