The campaign, backed by the EFL, aims to inspire football fans to learn the lifesaving skill of CPR. The sports industry's development and the growing recognition of football's ability to unite people is believed to have contributed to an increased demand for CPR learning.

Wembley's stands will be temporarily named after four football fans for the EFL Play-Off finals as part of Sky Bet and British Heart Foundation 's Every Minute Matters campaign.

The campaign aims to inspire football fans to learn the lifesaving skill of CPR. Years in the UK, more than 40,000 people suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, with less than one in 10 surviving. Four supporters will be recognized with stands at the finals, with three having been kept alive by individuals who acted quickly using CPR. One stand will be named after Sunderland fan Callum Lawson, who survived a cardiac arrest during last year's Championship Play-Off Final.

Another will be named after Pippa Sharman, recognizing the Reading fan who helped save the life of an opposition supporter when they had collapsed at the wheel of their car after a game. Stands have also been named after Andy Wall and Ed McCann, who both survived cardiac arrests.

The Every Minute Matters ambassador Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch during Luton Town’s Play-Off final victory at Wembley on August 13, 2023. Tom credits immediate CPR and quick action as having saved his life. The temporary stand names at Wembley will be seen by around 200,000 fans attending the Play-Off finals at Wembley, as well as millions more watching live on Sky Sports. Fans can show their support by visiting revivr.bhf.org.uk or searching BHF RevivR





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Every Minute Matters British Heart Foundation SAVE LIVES CPR Football Fans Football Industry Recognise Fans EFL Play-Off Finals Squads Scenario Support Educationally

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