Wembanyama, Spurs send the West finals back to Oklahoma City for Game 7, routing the Thunder 118-91

The San Antonio Spurs sent the Western Conference finals back to Oklahoma City for Game 7, routing the Thunder 118-91 on Thursday night.

Victor Wembanyama took over early and finished with a huge first half performance as the Spurs rolled past the Thunder 119-91 to force a Game 7.

Victor Wembanyama had 28 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and the San Antonio Spurs sent the Western Conference finals back to Oklahoma City for Game 7, routing the Thunder 118-91 on Thursday night. Wembanyama and the Spurs responded to a listless 127-114 loss in Game 5 on Tuesday night with their most energized outing of this see-saw series.

Dylan Harper had 18 points, Stephon Castle added 17 and Devin Vassell had 12 points and two thunderous blocks for San Antonio. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was limited to a team-high 15 points on 6-for-18 shooting for defending champion Oklahoma City. The Thunder were scoreless for eight minutes in the third as the Spurs ran off 22 straight points to make it 92-64 with 56 seconds left in the quarter.

The average margin of victory has been 15.3 points, with the Spurs winning by an average of 18.3 points. The 7-foot-4 star joined Hall of Famers David Robinson and Tim Duncan as the only players in franchise history with five games of 25 points and 10 rebounds in a single postseason. Wembanyama made his first two shots — both 3-pointers — and blocked Gilgeous-Alexander’s layup in the first 1:27 as San Antonio took a 9-2 lead.

The series remained physical and contentious, with the Thunder's Chet Holmgren jawing with and bumping into Vassell after the Spurs' wing blocked the 7-footer’s dunk attempt in the second quarter. Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams returned after reinjuring his hamstring in Game 2 and missing the next three games. Williams was limited to one point on 0-for-1 shooting in 10 minutes.





NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the perfect villains for this new NBA eraThey'll flop and then do a lip-sync to Sabrina Carpenter on TikTok. The Oklahoma City Thunder are the perfect Gen-Z NBA villains.

Read more »

Thunder vs. Spurs Opening Odds for Game 6 (San Antonio Favored to Force a Game 7)Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have their backs against the wall heading into Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, as they need to win back-to-

Read more »

Knicks’ NBA Finals opponent waiting game continues as Spurs force Game 7The wait continues for the Knicks.

Read more »

Spurs beat Oklahoma City for Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals!SAN ANTONIO - Victor Wembanyama looked different in Game 6. In every way.There was the Shaolin robe that the San Antonio star wore to his home arena on Thursday

Read more »