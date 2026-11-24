San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama sat out Monday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to back tightness

Wembanyama, coming off a 50-point, 19-rebound performance in a win over New Orleans on Saturday, was ruled out about 90 minutes before tipoff.made six 3-pointers and scored 22 as the Spurs improved to 8-0 on the road and remained tied with the Los Angeles Lakers atop the Western Conference standings.

“We had some stretches last year when Vic didn’t play. Obviously, when he’s on the court it’s a whole different basketball game and we’re able to play better with him for obvious reasons,” Champagnie said.

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“But you know, 82 games, things happen. ” Champagnie hit four straight 3s in the second quarter to help the Spurs regain the lead and eventually pull away from the Kings .

“We've got to figure out ways to continue to be good without him on the floor, and I think tonight’s a good building block for us,” he said.got more playing time with Wembanyama sidelined and said his absence can provide a good chance for others to get into a rhythm with more minutes to spread around. “It’s honestly fun to have those games where everybody can kind of step in and contribute,” he said.

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San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson said that even without Wembanyama on the floor, the Spurs still play their brand of basketball.

“We played a good amount of minutes last year without Victor, with a lot of the same cast we have, and time helps chemistry,” Johnson said. “We had some big puzzle pieces out, which means part of the style of play may look a little different, but we still try to uphold the brand and identity that we play with.

” Wembanyama also had five blocks and four steals in 32 minutes Saturday as San Antonio rolled past the Pelicans 114-91.added 3s in 1979–80. He is also the first player since steals and blocks became official statistics in 1973–74 to record 50 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and five blocks in a game.

“I just want to keep stacking them up,” Wembanyama said of his historic night. “I don’t plan on doing those. They just come and we play the right way as a team. So, I just want to stack them up.

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Hopefully there’s many more coming. ”2026 NBA Cup Odds: Spurs, Celtics Favored; Wemby Leads MVP RaceWatch Commanders vs. Cardinals FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.