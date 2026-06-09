Wembanyama scores 32, Castle adds 23 as Spurs even series with win over Knicks

Victor Wembanyama dominated with 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks to lead the Spurs past the Knicks and even the series. Stephon Castle contributed 23 points and hit key free throws down the stretch. Mikal Bridges struggled for New York with just four shot attempts.

Victor Wembanyama started the game with two dunks and didn’t stop attacking. The Knicks couldn’t slow down the 7-foot-4 Frenchman. He torched them for 32 points on 11-for-18 shooting along with eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

Mikal Bridges was invisible Monday night. After his stout Game 2 performance, the two-way wing attempted just four shots, making only one of them. He was also benched for most of the fourth quarter and was tentative upon finally reentering the game. Charles Wenzelberg / New York PostWembanyama needed help from his friends, and he got plenty out of Stephon Castle.

The former Connecticut star played a pivotal role in the Spurs’ first win of the Finals. Castle came up clutch, making two key free throws with the San Antonio lead down to two and 6.8 seconds remaining. He finished with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists in 38 strong minutes. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post: The Knicks missed their first nine 3-pointers of the fourth quarter and went 13-for-37 from distance.

“I never thought I would be in the NBA Finals and see a team get 24 free throw attempts in the second half to another team’s eight. ”





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