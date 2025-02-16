Wembanyama's 'Flipping' Strategy Leads to Disqualification in NBA Skills Challenge

Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul's unorthodox approach to the NBA Skills Challenge, attempting to 'flip' shots for time-saving, resulted in disqualification. Their strategy, while quick, wasn't deemed 'valid' by officials. Other competitors, like Draymond Green, acknowledged Wembanyama's inquiry about the strategy's acceptability beforehand but expressed disappointment with the execution.

The San Antonio Spurs teammates were disqualified from the Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday night because their shot attempts during the event were not “valid,' as the rules required. The challenge included bounce passes, chest passes, shots from three different locations on the floor and dribbling. On the shots — from the corner over an automated defender, near the top of the arc and at the elbow — players had to either make one or shoot three, whichever came first.

Wembanyama read the rules and determined that if he and Paul simply flipped the three shots from each location forward they would save a lot of time. And they did. Their time in the first round was 47.9 seconds, easily the best. It just didn't count after the officials determined their method wasn't in the spirit of the competition. 'We had the best time,' Wembanyama said. 'Numbers speak for themselves.' It was a most unconventional approach, but Wembanyama didn't surprise other competitors with his plan. Golden State's Draymond Green, who paired up with Warriors teammate Moses Moody in the event, said Wembanyama asked people beforehand if his plan was acceptable. 'It definitely sucked to see them throwing the ball like that,' Green said. 'But what I will say is Wemby walked around the court asking everybody, ‘Make one or three attempts?’ And Wemby said, ‘Oh, so I can get all three of them up there?’ So, he asked. Now, he may not have asked the right people. But I will say, in Wemby's defense, he did ask a lot of people.” Green and Moody lost to the Cleveland duo of Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley in the final of the skills event. Mitchell reacted by waving two-thumbs-down when Paul and Wembanyama finished, as some in the crowd booed. 'If they weren’t disqualified, I think we probably would have just did the same thing, to be honest with you,' Mitchell said. 'Play to win, I guess.' 'I feel like my first round I tried to do a similar thing but made it look like a real shot,' Mobley said. 'But that didn’t work really well, so I switched up my strategy.' Paul also said Wembanyama asked about the strategy beforehand. He said he had a good time nonetheless. 'We tried something that we thought could win,' Paul said. 'To see if we had the best time, so ... it was fun.' Green said Paul warmed up taking conventional shots, presumably before Wembanyama — a second-year player and the league's reigning rookie of the year, who'll play in his first All-Star Game on Sunday — presented his time-saving plan.





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA All-Star Game Victor Wembanyama Chris Paul Skills Challenge Disqualification

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chris Paul Joins Victor Wembanyama in NBA All-Star Skills ChallengeChris Paul will team up with Victor Wembanyama to represent the San Antonio Spurs in the Skills Challenge at the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

Read more »

NBA All-Star Skills Challenge: Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama Disqualified for 'Hacking' AttemptThe NBA All-Star Skills Challenge took an unexpected turn when Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama were disqualified for attempting to circumvent the rules. The Spurs duo aimed to save time by intentionally missing shots, but were deemed unfair by the competition officials and met with boos from the crowd.

Read more »

Wembanyama and Paul Disqualified from NBA Skills Challenge for Exploiting LoopholeSan Antonio Spurs stars Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul were disqualified from the Skills Challenge after attempting to bypass the shooting rack portion of the competition. They argued their strategy was approved, but the NBA deemed it a violation.

Read more »

Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama Disqualified in NBA Skills ChallengeThe NBA Skills Challenge took an unexpected turn this year when Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama were disqualified for intentionally skipping the shooting portion of the contest. This led to controversy and a heated reaction from the crowd.

Read more »

Spurs Duo Wembanyama and Paul Poised to Shine in Revamped Skills ChallengeThe 2025 NBA Skills Challenge features a new format with four teams of two players showcasing their talents. While the Cleveland Cavaliers duo of Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley leads the odds, the San Antonio Spurs pairing of Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul presents a strong challenge.

Read more »

Lillard Seeks 3rd Straight 3-Point Contest Title, Wembanyama to Compete in Skills ChallengeDamian Lillard continues his pursuit of three consecutive 3-point contest titles, aiming to join Larry Bird and Craig Hodges in an elite club. Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama will showcase his skills in the Skills Challenge at All-Star Weekend.

Read more »