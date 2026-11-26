Despite Victor Wembanyama recording 44 points and 16 rebounds, the San Antonio Spurs suffered a 116-111 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers in an NBA Cup contest. The loss was attributed to poor ball security, 14 turnovers, and a struggling three-point shooting performance without key players Devon White and Chris Paul.

Nov 25, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; \ San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama reacts after being fouled by Portland Trail Blazers center/forward Robert Williams III during the second half at Moda Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectSan Antonio reckoned with that reality on Wednesday night as their MVP frontrunner tallied 44 points and 16 rebounds, but they lost an important NBA Cup game to the Trail Blazers 116-111 in Portland. The Spurs definitely missed bothas the offense bogged down, but Mitch Johnson will have plenty of execution issues to go over with his team.

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Here's what went wrong for the Spurs as they lost one of the best games of Wemby's season, a game the players described as "weird" and "interesting":The absence of Fox and Harper manifested most disastrously for San Antonio in the ball movement and ball security department. The Spurs coughed it up 14 times and only assisted on 21 made baskets, which is one more than their season-low.