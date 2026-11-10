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Scattered showers are moving through the San Antonio area during the morning commute, so allow extra time and drive carefully. PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 09: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball against Oso Ighodaro #11 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center on November 09, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. PHOENIX — Victor Wembanyama scored 40 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked nine shots in another dominant performance to help the San Antonio Spurs beat the Phoenix Suns 122-96 on Monday night.

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The Suns had no answer for the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama, who controlled the game at both ends of the floor, particularly during the first half. The two-time All-Star had 22 points, six rebounds and five blocks before the break as the Spurs used a 21-2 run to take a 61-46 halftime advantage.

Dylan Harper scored 14 of his 17 points in the third quarter to help the Spurs extend their lead 93-68, which allowed the starters to sit for much of the fourth. Wembanyama finished 15 of 19 from the floor, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc and needed just 25 minutes on the floor to do his damage.

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It's the second time in four games that Wembanyama has had a massive stat line during an MVP-worthy run to start the regular season. He had career highs of 52 points and 24 rebounds in a 112-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday and might have approached those numbers against the Suns if he had played more. Devin Booker led the Suns with 32 points on 10 of 17 shooting.

Khaman Maluach was the only other player who scored in double figures with 11 points. The Suns shot just 39.3% from the field and were outrebounded 55-35. They have a 2-2 record on their current seven-game homestand. Rain-slicked IH-10 in Seguin turned deadly when a Chevrolet Tahoe left an overpass near FM 725, killing a Porter family of five, including three children.

FM 725 was shut for hours as police investigate. A single-vehicle crash near FM 725 and Interstate 10 prompted road closures in Seguin on Sunday afternoon, according to the Seguin Police Department. In a traffic alert posted to Facebook, police said at 1:30 p.m. onBob Mills, the founder of Bob Mills Furniture, has died, according to a statement posted on Facebook by the company.

“To Friends and Family, it is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we share the passing of our