Wembanyama Faces Physicality in Thunder's Game 2

Wembanyama's debut in the conference finals has been marked by physicality from the Thunder. The 7-foot-4 French star faced a relentless physical approach from Oklahoma City, who employed a variety of tactics to try and slow him down. Despite the challenges, Wembanyama finished with 21 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, and four blocked shots. The Thunder's strategy was to make life difficult for him, hoping to prevent outbursts like his 41-point, 24-rebound performance in Game 1. Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault acknowledged the need for a bigger role for Hartenstein in Game 2, and the center responded with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Wembanyama's focus is on securing a 2-0 lead, and he's not concerned with the stats. He wants to win the series and is determined to overcome the physical challenges he faces.

Wembanyama 's debut in the conference finals has been marked by physicality from the Thunder . The 7-foot-4 French star faced a relentless physical approach from Oklahoma City , who employed a variety of tactics to try and slow him down.

Despite the challenges, Wembanyama finished with 21 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, and four blocked shots. The Thunder's strategy was to make life difficult for him, hoping to prevent outbursts like his 41-point, 24-rebound performance in Game 1. Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault acknowledged the need for a bigger role for Hartenstein in Game 2, and the center responded with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Wembanyama's focus is on securing a 2-0 lead, and he's not concerned with the stats.

He wants to win the series and is determined to overcome the physical challenges he faces. The Thunder are aware of Wembanyama's talent and are committed to making life difficult for him, hoping to prevent him from having another dominant performance. Wembanyama's debut has been a showcase of his skills, but the Thunder are determined to make him work for every point.

The series is far from over, and the Thunder are ready to continue their physical approach in Game 3





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