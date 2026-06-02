Welsh Holiday Let Rules Spark Financial Crisis for Property Owners

New Welsh government regulations on holiday lets have led to massive, unexpected council tax bills for legitimate owners, threatening their businesses despite aiming to curb second-home avoidance and protect communities.

New regulations introduced by the Welsh government regarding holiday lets have created significant financial burdens for some property owners , potentially costing them thousands of pounds.

The policy aims to balance the growth of tourism with the protection of local communities by altering how council tax applies to holiday rentals. Under the rules, which came into effect in 2023, a property must be rented out for a minimum of 182 days in the preceding 12-month period and be available for rent for at least 252 days in that same period to qualify for business rates instead of council tax.

Additionally, the owner must intend to make the property available for rent for at least 252 days in the following 12 months. Properties that fail to meet the 182-day rental threshold are reclassified for council tax, often with a substantial premium. The change was designed to clamp down on second-home owners previously avoiding council tax premiums, but it has inadvertently impacted legitimate holiday let operators who now face unexpected and sizeable tax bills.

For instance, 77-year-old Clive Mortlock, who has rented out two holiday cottages in Henllan Amgoed since 2002, received a council tax bill of £27,000, backdated to 2023 and including a 100% second-home premium charged by Carmarthenshire Council. He stated that the bill would wipe out his profits from the last three years and accused the Welsh government of adopting a ridiculous blanket approach that threatens his business with collapse not due to poor trading but because of unrealistic legislation.

Mortlock is not alone. Nicky Williamson from the Professional Association of Self-Caterers (PASC) reported that the association deals daily with people receiving backdated bills, with the highest reaching £60,000. Many owners, in a bid to meet the 182-day requirement, are drastically reducing their rental prices. Gyles Palmer, another holiday home owner, has been unable to book more than 150 nights per property over the past two decades and now faces a £15,000 council tax bill.

His annual profit is only about £10,000, making the 182-day target seem unattainable. Local councils have acknowledged the difficulties. Powys Council, while stating it is enforcing a government-mandated rule, said it plans to offer discounts for struggling holiday lets. Carmarthenshire Council said it was following instructions from the Valuation Office Agency and would support those affected.

The Welsh Government responded by saying it would keep the 182-day threshold under review and create clear and reasonable exemptions for properties that would not qualify as private homes. It reaffirmed its commitment to balancing the need to keep homes in communities with supporting tourism. Data shows the number of holiday homes in Wales rose sharply between 2020 and 2023, with increases in Gwynedd, Anglesey, and Conwy.

However, since the new regulations took effect, PASC noted a 26% decrease in short-term rentals between 2024 and 2025. The policy's impact on the tourism sector and community housing remains a contentious issue





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