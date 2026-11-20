Rockstar's GTA VI sold 32.5 million units in presales and generated $3.79 billion on its first day, making it the fastest-selling and highest-rated game in history.

Grand Theft Auto VI has become the world's fastest-selling game after it raked in a staggering 2.89 billion pounds on its first day of release.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. said the game generated revenue of 3.79 billion dollars, making it the most financially successful single-day release of an entertainment product in human history. The hotly-anticipated game, whose last version came out 13 years ago, has broken records by becoming both the best-reviewed game ever and the most successful entertainment property in history. It was released in the UK at midnight on Thursday.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Omits Sex Workers for 25 Years as Rockstar Tightens Romance Rules

The game costs around 70 pounds for the Standard Edition and 90 pounds for the Ultimate Edition, which includes a bonus vehicle, weapons, outfits and other in-game products. It is available on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, although an online version of the game is expected to be released at a later date, as is a PC edition.

Advertisement

Record Sales For Grand Theft Auto VI

The new edition of the game now rewards honourable behaviour, while needless violence can also hamper a player's progress through the game. And it did not disappoint, certainly not for the company, which said today that it had sold 32.5 million units in presales alone, Bloomberg reported. The record revenue is a huge success for Take-Two's subsidiary Rockstar Games, which has more than 4,700 employees who spent more than eight years developing the game.

Its 2013 precursor, GTA V, remains one of the best-selling video games of all time. It generated sales of 800 million dollars in its first 24 hours of release, hitting 1 billion dollars in three days. Even so, GTA VI has comfortably surpassed that mark, with sales hitting 3.79 billion dollars in a single day. Some mild caveats apply.

Video games cost quite a bit more than movie tickets, with even the most basic version retailing for 80 dollars. Also, a large portion of the game's day one numbers, amounting to about 32.5 million sales, are from pre-sales that have been building up for months. And the previous holder for biggest launch ever was also a Rockstar title, making the record a little less impressive.

Development Costs And Staff Concerns

Still, that is an insane amount of money, even when piled up against the reported 1 billion dollar budget Rockstar threw at the game. To say nothing of untold hours of human work that have been sacrificed for this project, which has prompted calls from the studio's employees to treat them more fairly and maybe spread around a bit of this mind-bogglingly enormous windfall more equitably.

Advertisement

GTA VI returns to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, Rockstar's fictional version of Miami, which has featured in previous instalments of the series. The game follows two protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, who find themselves caught up in a criminal conspiracy in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida.

Plot And Critical Reception Of Gta VI

The pair become embroiled in a Bonnie and Clyde-style crime story after an easy score goes wrong, leaving them forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive. The world appeared to stop as it was released this week. The game has had overwhelmingly positive reviews, being lauded for its graphics and gameplay.

It debuted with a score of 99 on review aggregator website Metacritic, equalling 1998's The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as the highest-rated video game ever. US rapper Travis Scott, whose music appears on the in-game radio stations, was among those hailing its release. He tweeted: Congrats to all the developers who put the heart, blood and sweat into this game. F***ing love you. It has received universally positive reviews from critics and players alike.