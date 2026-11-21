Astronomers discover the closest known triple-star system containing two white dwarfs located just 28 light-years from Earth, revealing an unusual configuration of a red dwarf, a close-orbiting white dwarf, and a distant second white dwarf first detected through exoplanet hunting near Mauna Kea.

Artistic illustration of the Welopōʻai triple-star system, located just 28 light-years from Earth. The system consists of a red dwarf star and a closely orbiting white dwarf , with a second white dwarf orbiting the pair at a much greater distance.

Welopōʻai is the closest known triple-star system containing two white dwarfs.located only 28 light-years away from Earth. If that weren’t odd enough, two of its three stellar components are dense, depleteddetails an oddball trio that is so perplexing that researchers still aren’t quite sure how it formed in the first place. Dufour’s team first noticed the perplexing triple-star system while scanning for exoplanets using highly sensitive equipment mounted on thenear the dormant volcano of Mauna Kea.

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Astronomers were specifically looking for subtle discrepancies in the movements of distant stars, which often indicates that there are orbiting planets nearby. , the data simply didn’t make sense. Rather than delicate shifts in motion, researchers recorded velocity swings at speeds nearing 10 miles per second. This effect was too much for a single planet to cause, and after years of additional observations, astronomers determined that whatever the unseen subject was, it possessed a mass greater than half the sun.

“The object’s unusual combination of high mass and dim light left only one plausible explanation: it was the remains of a dead star,” explained, but some assistance from the Gemini North telescope also on Mauna Kea finally confirmed its identity: a close-orbiting white dwarf. This complicated the situation. Astronomers previously discoveredwhite dwarf circling the red dwarf at a much greater distance. Taken altogether, that made three stars existing in a single system.

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The grouping is now known as, a Hawaiian phrase that roughly translates to “path of family traits” in reference to the stars’ shared relationships. According to researchers, no other comparable example can be found within 100 light-years of Earth.still doesn’t quite add up. The red dwarf’s nearest companion was about 40 percent more massive than our sun prior to transforming into a white dwarf. When it did, it would have expanded hundreds of times its original size.

Previously documented systems featuring these dynamics entailed the two stars falling into an even tighter orbit, or even merging. Despite this,’s red dwarf is still there and in a strikingly stable, wide orbit with the closest white dwarf. The team now plans to continue observing their discovery to learn as much as possible about the triple-star system, and possibly figure out how it formed in the first place.