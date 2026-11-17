The Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute reports that Thanksgiving dinner costs have decreased slightly, with total expenses for ten people dropping under $79, driven by lower turkey and vegetable prices.

A new analysis from the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute confirms that the financial burden of hosting a traditional Thanksgiving dinner has decreased slightly for consumers this year. The organization projects that a complete meal for ten individuals will cost just under $79 in total, marking the first time in recent memory that overall holiday grocery costs have declined.

This projected expense is approximately forty cents less than the cost recorded for Thanksgiving last year, a difference that may seem small but reflects broader trends in agricultural pricing. Significant reductions in the produce section are the primary drivers of this overall decrease, helping to stabilize household budgets during the holiday season.

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Cranberry prices have dropped nearly seven percent compared to the previous year, offering shoppers better value for a staple holiday side dish. Additionally, frozen vegetables have seen a decline of more than four percent, further contributing to the lower total bill for families planning their holiday meals.

Turkey prices have also dipped, a positive trend largely attributed to the fewer cases of bird flu observed this year compared to previous seasons. These specific reductions in key ingredient costs help offset price increases in other areas of the holiday grocery list, providing some relief to consumers who typically spend a significant portion of their budget on poultry.

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While the standard report focuses on a ten-person meal, the impact is felt by local residents managing much larger gatherings with renewed financial ease. Mary Lang, a local resident who regularly hosts large holiday celebrations, stated she is feeling great because the lower prices make it significantly easier to afford dinner for the large number of guests who visit her home.

Lang typically hosts between thirty-five to forty people for the holiday celebration, a task that usually requires substantial cooking efforts and financial resources. She explained that she always cooks substantial quantities, allowing guests to either stay for the meal or take leftovers home, regardless of their plans for the evening, creating a welcoming atmosphere for the community.

Despite the overall trend toward lower costs for main items, not every component of the holiday meal has become cheaper for shoppers. The report notes that essential side items such as pumpkin pie ingredients, gravy mix, and mashed potatoes have actually increased in price slightly this year.

To combat these rising costs in specific categories, the report highlights that shoppers are increasingly seeking out deals and buying in bulk. These purchasing strategies allow consumers to stretch their dollars further and maintain affordability for the complete holiday spread despite the inflation in certain niche product lines.

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The combination of lower prices for turkey and produce, balanced against slight increases in dessert and seasoning items, creates a mixed but generally positive outlook for holiday shoppers. Families can expect to save money on the core components of the meal, provided they utilize smart shopping habits to manage the more expensive side dishes.

As the holiday approaches, the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute data serves as a useful guide for consumers planning their budgets. The slight decrease in overall costs reflects a stabilization in key agricultural markets, offering a moment of relief for households preparing for the traditional Thanksgiving feast.