Jaylen Wells scored 19 points, Ty Jerome added 17 points and seven assists, and the Memphis Grizzles beat the Clippers 115-70 in an NBA Cup game, dropping Los Angeles to 0-9 on the road.

Jaylen Wells scored 19 points, Ty Jerome added 17 points and seven assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Clippers 115-70 on Wednesday night in an NBA Cup game, dropping Los Angeles to 0-9 on the road.

The Clippers finished their current trip at 0-4, with each loss by at least 10 points. They are the only NBA team without a road win this season. Cam Spencer scored 16 points and Cedric Coward finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for Memphis, which has won seven of eight.

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The Grizzlies will meet the Timberwolves on Friday for the top spot in West Group B. Brandon Ingram, who made his first appearance of the season in Monday's loss at Houston, led the Clippers with 18 points. Ingram missed LA's first 15 games with a right heel injury. Rui Hachimura had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Darius Garland, rookie Keaton Wagler and Kris Dunn finished with 12 points each.