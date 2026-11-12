Wellbeing Coach Gabs Brown Reveals Motherhood Struggles

Oxford-based coach Gabs Brown shares her postnatal depression journey to help other mothers feel less alone in their difficult experiences of childbirth and parenting.

Gabs Brown, a 48-year-old wellbeing coach from Oxford, has opened up about her difficult experience of becoming a mother thirteen years ago. She revealed that although she loves her daughter, she hated the period of becoming a parent and struggled with significant emotional and physical challenges. The former yoga teacher made this confession after reflecting on her journey from a life of freedom to the intense demands of early motherhood.

The Accidental Pregnancy Story

Brown discovered she was pregnant with her first child at the age of 35 while living and working in India. At that time, she was teaching yoga and had recently decided that she did not want to start a family. She recalled feeling a sense of relief about her freedom to travel while looking at the sky, having spent a month teaching yoga abroad before realizing she was pregnant.

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Despite her initial decision to remain childfree, Brown chose to embrace the pregnancy. She reasoned that she had friends who had been trying to conceive for a long time, so she decided to accept the opportunity. She noted that the experience of pregnancy itself was pleasant, describing it as feeling like a minor celebrity where people smiled, offered seats, and asked how she was feeling.

Physical Trauma During Childbirth

The joy of pregnancy did not prepare Brown for the reality of birth and the immediate aftermath. She had planned to have a water birth, but prolonged and difficult labor led to the delivery of her daughter by forceps. She described the experience as leaving her physically traumatized, comparing the pain to going through the equivalent of a car crash.

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Brown expressed shock at the sudden responsibility for a tiny being immediately following such a physically devastating event. She believes that this specific type of birth trauma is not discussed enough in society. The combination of a painful birth and the sudden loss of her previous lifestyle created a difficult foundation for her new role as a mother.

Battling Postnatal Depression

After giving birth, Brown began to struggle with postnatal depression. She stated that she loved her daughter but hated pretty much everything else about the situation. She felt as though she had completely lost her life, unable to eat, sleep, or even cook and eat dinner properly. The constant attachment required to tend to the newborn left her feeling imprisoned in her own routine.

The winter season when her daughter was born made the initial months even more difficult. Brown described an animalistic hope that she would feel better when spring and summer arrived. She admitted to feeling terrified that the baby might die, which compounded her strong emotions. However, she noted that it was a slow process and things did get easier over the course of a year.

Sharing Her Story On Social Media

Brown now works as a wellbeing coach and has amassed over 35,000 followers on Instagram. She uses her platform to share parenting and relationship advice, with a mission to remind other new mothers that childbirth and parenting can be difficult. She wants to validate the experiences of those who find the process brutal and challenging rather than immediately easy.

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She explained that there is a societal pressure to appear as a glowing maternal icon. In reality, she argues, many people expect a button to press for a lovely life but face a very different experience emotionally, practically, and physically. Her goal is to show that it is nothing wrong with feeling the way she did.

Supporting Other Mothers

Since posting about her experience, Brown has found a community of other mothers who relate to her story. Many women have expressed relief at realizing they are not alone and that there is nothing wrong with them. Hearing from someone further down the road who now loves being a parent has been helpful for those currently struggling.

Brown noted that her second child, born four years later, was a completely different experience. By that time, she had already adjusted to the practical elements and the changing identity that comes with first-time parenthood. She felt she had already done the necessary work and was in the right vibe, making everything easier compared to the first birth.