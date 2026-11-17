Costa Rican independent journalist Camilo Rodriguez had called out alleged ties between drug traffickers and politicians on social media.

Costa Rican independent journalist Camilo Rodriguez, who had called out alleged ties between drug traffickers and politicians on social media, was shot dead Monday outside the capital San Jose, authorities said.

Two men riding on a motorcycle opened fire on Rodriguez as he was driving through the town of Santo Domingo de Heredia, police chief Raul Rivera said. Rodriguez was attacked at around 3:20 p.m. local time amid heavy traffic on a main highway, ReutersHe would name drug lords by their full names and claimed to have provided reports to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration regarding links between drug traffickers and powerful figures in politics and business.

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When President Laura Fernandez was running for office last year, she sued Rodriguez for defamation after he posted a video claiming her home had been built with money allegedly provided by a drug trafficker.

"Regardless of the content of his statements, what happened today in our country is a stain on freedom of expression," Fernandez said in a Forensic personnel work at the crime scene where journalist Camilo Rodriguez was shot and killed in Santo Domingo, Heredia Province, Costa Rica, on November 16, 2026. Rodriguez ran for president in 2022, but his nomination was rejected by electoral authorities on technical grounds. He also accused his ex-wife of being involved in drug trafficking.

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She has filed a complaint alleging he sexually abused their children.

"All evidence so far points to the silencing of a dissenting voice in Costa Rica -- a person who published information about organized crime in the country," the association's president, Yanancy Noguera, told AFP. In recent years, Costa Rica has gone from being a drug transit point to a logistics hub for trafficking, and has lost its status as one of the safest countries in Central America.

Fernandez, who took office in May, campaigned on a promise to crack down on the crime wave, and said she is drawing inspiration from El Salvador's iron-fisted PresidentFernandez herself that she has received intelligence reports showing that jailed gang members have ordered her assassination, the Tico Times Attorney General Carlo Diaz announced an investigation into the murder, adding that Rodriguez -- who had contributed to various Costan Rican print, radio and television media outlets and more recently turned to social media -- had declined to enter a witness protection program.

"We know he was a communicator who publicly identified people for alleged links to drug trafficking," Diaz said. "Silencing someone who reports on drug trafficking or corruption, in this case a communicator, is a signal we cannot tolerate in a democratic society. "