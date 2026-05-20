Welfare Producer Cries Out for Changes to Safety Protocols Following MAFS Allegations

A welfare producer who recently left Married At First Sight has expressed concern over safety protocols and the mishandling of rape allegations within the show, branding the situation 'disastrous.'

A welfare producer who worked on under-fire Married At First Sight has called for changes to safety protocols , stating allegations from former stars of rape as a 'disastrous' situation.

Responding to claims aired by BBC Panorama, she criticized the show's evidence of lax vetting of contestants, contributing to the controversy. An external review and removal of all episodes from Channel 4's streaming service are being considered. The world of reality TV is currently discussing changes in safety protocols and accountability for the show. Episode 5 of MAFS, the latest in the scandal, has been removed as well





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Married At First Sight Safety Protocols Rape Allegations Channel 4 Scottish Yard

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