In church basements and warehouses, Americans are building cozy yet radical spaces to encourage each other to fix broken items instead of throwing them away.

cool and rainy Saturday morning in Decatur, Georgia, dozens of people filed into a warehouse at the back of a church parking lot, their arms full of what a less hopeful group.

Some carried broken lamps, glitching electronics, or cracked furniture. Others walked in with toolboxes, multimeters for testing electric currents, and cans of WD-40. Beneath extension cords dangling from the rafters, they sorted themselves into smaller groups: theThat’s how Lilly Pettus ended up shoulder to shoulder with three strangers, their hands all pressing together the pieces of her family’s cracked dining room chair as wood glue hardened and a volunteer tightened a clamp.

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“This is so interesting,” a giddy Pettus said, inspecting for the first time the joints, one of them broken, that held together the chair she’d owned for decades. “You never even know how furniture is put together. ”, one of a few hundred meetings like it across the United States.