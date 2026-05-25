Welcome to Derry s Closing Chapter Drops a Time Travel Twist in Pennywise s Lore

Welcome to Derry Season 1 s ending chapter reveals that Pennywise, unlike humans, sees the past, present, and future unfolding simultaneously. This twist hints at his time travel abilities, setting the stage for Welcome to Derry season 2 and possibly The Dark Tower show.

It: Welcome to Derry Welcome to Derry is not a direct adaptation of Stephen King s It, but instead, cleverly retcons many aspects of the book.

One of the retcons changes the perception of Pennywise, hinting at his time travel abilities. The complex sci-fi story beats hint that Welcome to Derry season 2 will embrace the time travel reveal. Netflix s Dark s creators have joined Welcome to Derry season 2 s writing team. There seem to be subtle connections between Welcome to Derry and Stephen King s Dark Tower series





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stephen King TV Shows Web Series Welcome To Derry Pennywise Time Travel It (2017 Film) The Dark Tower Stephen King Adaptations Netflix It (2017 Film) The Dark Tower

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Revival's Season 2 Renewal And Comparison with It: Welcome to DerryThe text discusses the success of the horror adaptation "It: Welcome to Derry" and the following year's Syfy supernatural series, "Revival." Both shows are adaptations, with "It: Welcome to Derry" based on Stephen King's horror novel and "Revival" based on Tim Seeley and Mike Norton's comic book series. While "It: Welcome to Derry" had mainstream appeal and earned critical acclaim, "Revival" did not manage the same commercial success but received positive reviews and high Rotten Tomatoes scores. The passage also points out the positive storytelling of "Revival" compared to "It: Welcome to Derry": even if "Revival" relies on conventional zombie tropes, its characters feel more developed, unlike in the Stephen King adaptation.

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