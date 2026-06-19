'Welcome home': Owen County deputy released from hospital after being shot during welfare check

An Owen County detective sergeant who was shot during a welfare check last week has been released from the hospital.

SPENCER, Ind. — An Owen County detective sergeant who was shot during a welfare check last week has been released from the hospital. Detective Sgt.

Nathan Martin was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after being shot while responding to a welfare check. The Owen County Sheriff’s Office says he is now out of the hospital and continuing his recovery.

"Sergeant Martin has been released from the hospital and is doing well. Thank you all for reaching out and offering support, prayers and positive thoughts to him and his family as he recovers. Welcome home, brother," Owen County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. The shooting happened on the afternoon of June 12, just north of Spencer.

Indiana State Police say Martin was sent to the home of 58-year-old Wendell L. Hart after the Owen County Probation Department requested a welfare check when Hart missed a scheduled appointment. When Martin arrived at Hart’s residence in the 4000 block near Texas Pike, investigators say Hart fired shots in his direction. Martin called for backup, and when additional officers arrived, Hart again opened fire. Martin was struck by gunfire and other officers returned fire, according to state police.

Martin, a nearly 12-year veteran of the department, was flown to an Indianapolis hospital and was initially listed in stable condition. After the shooting, Hart barricaded himself inside his home. Indiana State Police activated a SWAT team and hostage negotiators. After about two hours of negotiations, Hart surrendered and was taken into custody.

“This is a very serious situation. Any time that we’re putting our uniform on, we know we are putting ourselves in harm for the public,” ISP Sgt. Matt Ames told WRTV.

“What we ask now is for the public just to take a moment of silence, say a little prayer for the deputy, and ask for a speedy recovery. ”





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