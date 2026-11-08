Welch and Sullivan Apologize for Charlie Kirk Joke After Cash App Boycott

Hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan apologize for laughing at a post about Charlie Kirk and donate to a gun control group after Cash App and others drop them as sponsors.

Podcast hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan issued a public apology on Saturday for laughing at a social media post regarding the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The statement, released by the pair, also announced a financial donation to a gun-control organization in response to the viral backlash. This gesture followed a wave of sponsorships withdrawals and public outrage directed at the hosts for their reaction to a graphic joke.

Details of the Viral Laughing Incident

During a recording session for a Thursday show, Welch and Sullivan read aloud a comment from a social media post. The comment stated, "We're digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again." Upon reading this line, both women dropped their heads and laughed for more than twenty seconds. A producer in the studio was heard saying, "I'm zooming in for Fox," before Welch offered, "No comment. No comment on that," as the clip began to circulate widely online.

Also read Democrat Podcasters Laugh After Post About Digging Up Charlie Kirk's Body

Sponsor Withdrawals and Corporate Backlash

The backlash was swift and significant, leading major brands to distance themselves from the podcast. Cash App announced on X that they are no longer sponsors of the podcast due to the incident. In a reply to a user calling for a boycott, Cash App wrote, "We do not condone violence of any kind." Conservative activist Brian Atlas, whose post drew the Cash App response, claimed that the hosts had subsequently edited and removed the segment in which they laughed.

Controversy Over Political Labels

Beyond the initial joke, controversy grew when the hosts claimed that Tyler Robinson, the accused killer of Charlie Kirk, was a "MAGA person" from a "white MAGA family." This characterization was disputed by facts presented during the investigation. Robinson was registered to vote without a party affiliation. His mother told police he had grown more supportive of gay and transgender rights before the shooting, contradicting the hosts' political attribution.

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The Context of Charlie Kirk's Death

Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10, 2025. He died while speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University in Orem. The incident has remained a focal point of political and cultural debate since it occurred. The account that first posted the "digging up" line has since been set to private as the digital fallout continues.

Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

Tyler Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder in connection with the shooting. Prosecutors have stated that they will seek the death penalty for the alleged crime. The legal proceedings against Robinson are ongoing as the community and media continue to process the tragedy. The hosts' apology and donation represent their initial attempt to address the public outcry and mitigate the commercial damage to their podcast.