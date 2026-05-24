It’s not only about the return of the show’s creator, AB LLCnm of the current Gargoyles: the reboot has given fans much to be excited about for the upcoming series. Greg Weisman, whose Gargoyles series will be launching in August with a tagline dedicating it to newcomers and fans alike, assures that his return will bring something new to the franchise’s return. This is one story that time can’t heal, and he hopes it can bring back the exclamation mark on his beloved series. The live-action reboot may be quiet now, but the new comic series is on the way for fans to look forward to. In addition, Dynamite Entertainment, the home of it, is very hopeful about uncovers the explosive first issue #1 for the new auction season in 45 days.

animation fan: not only was the House of Mouse enjoying the second Golden Era of the Renaissance with some of the best movies they ever made, but the show ran from 1994 to 1997, for just three seasons, and the final one was beset by creative differences that ultimately led to creator Greg Weisman leaving.

By then, even with a quality drop in that third season, had earned enough goodwill that the brand would be talked about for the following 3 decades. There were some discussions of an animated movie, which amounted to nothing, and in 2023, a live-action reboot was finally revealed.

That production has been mostly quiet since, but now it’s been revealed that fans have something to be excited about while you wait: Weisman is back in the captain’s seat for, and a new ongoing comic series, set in 1997, is officially on the way. Here’s the covers





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Animation Gargoyles Comic Series Golden Era Of The Renaissance Planning Showrunner Returns New Ongoing Series Live-Action Reboot

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