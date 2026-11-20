Comedy legend Weird Al Yankovic confirms his involvement in Grand Theft Auto 6, revealing he voices DJ Al on Vice City FM and created Burger Shot commercials for the highly anticipated title.

Legendary comedy musician "Weird Al" Yankovic has officially confirmed his significant involvement in Rockstar Games' highly anticipated title, Grand Theft Auto 6, a reveal that has energized the gaming community. The announcement came on November 19 via a Bluesky post, marking the expiration of Yankovic's nondisclosure agreement and allowing him to share details about his contributions to the massive open-world experience.

Weird Al Yankovic Radio Station Role Details

Yankovic confirmed that he serves as the voice behind DJ Al, a prominent character on Vice City FM, the game's dedicated 1980s radio station. He shares hosting duties with actress Brigitte Nielsen, who appears as Madame Brigitte within the same broadcast segment. Players tuning into this frequency will hear classic hits from iconic artists such as Billy Idol, A Flock of Seagulls, and Billy Ocean, interspersed with Yankovic's unique commentary and comedic interjections.

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This role goes beyond simple voice acting, as Yankovic revealed in his announcement that he also wrote several in-game commercials for the title. Most notably, he serves as the voice for Burger Shot advertisements, a fictional fast-food chain that is a staple satire in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. His involvement provides a layer of absurd humor that aligns perfectly with the game's satirical tone.

Credits List Original Music Contributions

Rockstar Games' official credits for Grand Theft Auto 6 list "Weird Al" Yankovic under the Original Music section, suggesting his contributions extend beyond radio hosting and commercial voiceovers. This credit implies that he may have provided original musical material for the game, although no specific songs by Yankovic have been confirmed for the public radio playlists to date.

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The exact nature of these original musical contributions remains unclear as of this report. However, the credit placement in the official documentation confirms that his role in the creative development of the game's audio landscape is substantial. This addition to the credits underscores the depth of talent Rockstar Games has recruited to flesh out the world of Leonida.

Fan Reactions and Cultural Parody Synergy

The announcement has generated significant excitement among fans, with many celebrating the collaboration on social media platforms like Reddit. One fan noted that both "Weird Al" Yankovic and the Grand Theft Auto franchise represent two of the most iconic sources of American pop culture parody. The synergy between Yankovic's history of musical satire and Rockstar's tradition of cultural critique in its games is seen as a natural and welcome fit.

Other comments highlighted the impressive scope of the celebrity lineup, particularly given Rockstar's strict secrecy prior to the November 19 launch. Fans have compared Yankovic's character to Lazlow Jones, a beloved former radio personality from previous Grand Theft Auto titles, suggesting that DJ Al will become a fan-favorite staple. This addition further demonstrates Rockstar's commitment to making the fictional state of Leonida feel authentically alive through its media and cultural references.