Weinstein Alleges Brother and Former Partner Orchestrated Financial Conspiracy from Prison

Harvey Weinstein, currently serving a prison sentence, has filed a lawsuit against his brother, Bob Weinstein, and former business partner, David Glasser, alleging a scheme to financially ruin him and seize control of The Weinstein Company.

Harvey Weinstein, currently incarcerated on Rikers Island, has filed a lawsuit against his brother, Bob Weinstein, and former business partner, David Glasser, alleging a calculated financial conspiracy that led to his downfall. From his prison cell, Weinstein claims Bob and David tricked him into personally guaranteeing a $45 million loan from AI International Holdings.

He alleges that they then misappropriated the funds for their own personal use, with Bob withdrawing at least $6 million and David giving himself $5 million in bonuses and paying his father $1 million. Weinstein further asserts that Bob and David intentionally diverted money and left The Weinstein Company short on cash, ultimately leaving him responsible for the entire $45 million sum. This legal action is part of an ongoing case where the lender is suing The Weinstein Company for defaulting on the loan. In an exclusive audio recording obtained by TMZ, Weinstein expresses his shock at discovering the fraudulent transactions that occurred after he stepped away from the company, stating, 'I now believe that a number of these executives played a big part in my demise.'Weinstein's lawsuit paints a picture of a calculated scheme orchestrated by his brother and former business partner. He claims that their goal was to financially cripple him and seize control of The Weinstein Company. This alleged conspiracy, according to Weinstein, involved not only misusing the loan proceeds but also intentionally jeopardizing the company's financial stability to make him personally liable for the debt. Weinstein, known for his former dominance in the film industry, now finds himself facing a financial battle from within the very family that built his empire.The lawsuit's impact could be far-reaching. If Weinstein's claims are proven true, it could expose a deep-seated corruption within The Weinstein Company and potentially lead to further legal action against Bob Weinstein, David Glasser, and other executives involved. The case also raises questions about the ethical boundaries of familial relationships in high-stakes business ventures





