Weili Zhang's Flyweight Future: A Crossroads for the UFC Champion

UFC Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang seeks a move up to Flyweight to challenge Valentina Shevchenko, but the UFC wants her to stay if she makes the leap, creating a dilemma for all involved.

Weili Zhang delivered a dominant performance against Tatiana Suarez at UFC Fight Night 312, but now she faces a pivotal decision regarding her future in the sport. Dana White, the UFC President, revealed that Zhang and her team approached him after the post-event press conference, expressing their desire to move up to the flyweight division to challenge the reigning champion, Valentina Shevchenko.

While White indicated his willingness to grant her request, a caveat emerged: the UFC wants Zhang to remain in the flyweight division permanently if she makes the move. This stipulation presents a complex dilemma for all parties involved. Zhang's ambition to achieve greatness and eliminate the demanding weight cut to 115 pounds is understandable. A successful ascent to 125 pounds and a victory over Shevchenko would make her the second woman in UFC history to become a two-division champion. Holding both titles simultaneously, if allowed before vacating the strawweight title, would further solidify her legacy. The UFC's stance on safeguarding against a single fighter dominating two weight classes is also valid. Logistically, it is highly improbable that Zhang could safely return to the strawweight division after competing at 125 pounds and maintain the same level of performance she has demonstrated throughout her reign as champion. It's crucial to support Zhang in pursuing her best version within the sport, and her growing connection with American fans, transcending language barriers, adds to her appeal. This situation involves several layers. Shevchenko, while potentially intrigued by a bout with Zhang, has a significant rivalry with Manon Fiorot, the current No. 2 contender who has earned a title shot. Prioritizing a deserving fighter like Fiorot over a more commercially appealing fight would be a commendable decision.Ideally, Zhang should dedicate time to properly conditioning herself for the 125-pound division and face the victor of the Shevchenko-Fiorot bout in the latter half of 2025. Meanwhile, UFC Fight Night 104 promises an exciting night of fights at the Apex in Las Vegas. Jared Cannonier aims to secure his position within the middleweight top 10 against the rising star Gregory Rodrigues. The card showcases several promising young fighters, including Jose Delgado and Elijah Smith. Fans can anticipate a display of skill and entertainment as these athletes compete for victory





