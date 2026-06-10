Weight-loss Wednesdays: Join Our New Weekly Support Group Chat

Introducing Weight-loss Wednesdays, a live weekly group chat exclusively for subscribers. Share your progress, exchange tips, and stay motivated on your weight-loss journey with a supportive community. Whether you're following our nutritionist-led series or making healthier choices, connect with others working toward similar goals. Each week we pose a question to spark conversation; this week: Has dieting gone wrong for you in the past and what would help you overcome it this time? Join now for encouragement, shared experiences, and extra support to help you succeed.

We all know weight-loss is rarely simple - who hasn't started a diet with the best intentions, only for old habits to creep back in?

One week, you're sticking to your eating plan and hitting your step count. The next, life gets busy and motivation starts to slip. That's why we're launching Weight-loss Wednesdays - a new weekly group chat that's live right now. Exclusively for subscribers, it's a place where you can share your progress, swap tips with others and ensure you stay on track.

Whether you're following our weight-loss newsletter series with nutritionist Emma Bardwell or simply trying to make healthier choices, this is a place to connect with others who are working towards similar goals. Every Wednesday, we want to hear how your week has gone. Have you shed a pound or two? Discovered a trick that helps you avoid snacking?

Or are you finding it a struggle? We want to hear about it. It's no fun sticking to a diet regime on your own - our group chat makes things a little easier Sometimes, all you need is a little encouragement, or someone to listen if you've suffered a setback. Join our community for the extra help that could make all the difference.

This is a space for you to share whatever you want. But to help get things started, each week we'll post a question, too. This week, we want to know: Has dieting gone wrong for you in the past - and what would help you overcome the problem this time? Join the group chat HERE to give your answer and start your weight-loss journey, with like-minded people supporting you every step of the way





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