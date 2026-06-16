Weight-Loss Tablet Approval Raises Concerns Over Efficacy and Practicality

The UK's approval of the Wegovy weight-loss pill sparks high demand, but experts warn of lower effectiveness, strict dosing requirements, and potential supply shortages compared to injections.

The recent approval of the world's first weight-loss tablet, the Wegovy Pill , by Britain's medicines regulator has generated significant public interest. Online pharmacies anticipate waiting lists exceeding 100,000 patients, as the daily tablet offers a private alternative to self-injected medications like Wegovy and Mounjaro.

The appeal is clear: tablets are less daunting than injections and are projected to cost about £40 less per month. Polling indicates that twice as many Britons would consider a pill over an injection.

However, this enthusiasm may overlook critical limitations. The Wegovy Pill contains semaglutide, the same active ingredient in the injection, but oral delivery poses challenges. Semaglutide is typically broken down by stomach enzymes; the pill uses a special compound to temporarily neutralise stomach acid and protect the drug for absorption. This formulation is innovative but results in lower efficacy compared to potent injections like Mounjaro, which can achieve around 22% weight loss in obese patients.

The strongest dose of the Wegovy Pill achieves at most 17% weight loss, and many patients on injections already experience weight plateaus-issues that may arise earlier with the pill. Side effects such as nausea, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, constipation, and vomiting are common with any semaglutide form, especially during dose escalation.

Crucially, the pill's convenience is deceptive: it must be taken on an empty stomach after at least eight hours of fasting, with no more than 120ml of water, and patients must refrain from eating or drinking for 30 minutes afterward. Deviating from this strict regimen reduces absorption and undermines weight loss. This demanding daily routine may prove difficult for many to maintain.

Additionally, the pill contains about 100 times more semaglutide per dose than the injection to compensate for stomach degradation, yet the amount absorbed into the bloodstream is similar. Given ongoing global shortages of semaglutide due to high demand, the pill's higher per-dose usage risks exacerbating supply issues. If shortages occur, pill users cannot easily switch to another tablet, as no alternatives are currently approved.

These factors suggest that for most patients, the injections remain the more effective and reliable option despite the inconvenience





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Wegovy Pill Semaglutide Weight Loss Obesity Treatment GLP-1 Injection Vs Tablet Drug Shortages UK Medicines Regulator

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