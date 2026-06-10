Weight‑loss injections reshape UK grocery market as usage triples

Injectable appetite‑suppressants such as Mounjaro and Wegovy are now used by 6.3 percent of British households, driving a £780 million drop in grocery spend and prompting retailers to redesign product ranges for the new low‑appetite consumer.

The popularity of injectable weight loss medications has surged dramatically in the United Kingdom over the last two years, with usage almost tripling and reshaping household grocery spending patterns.

Recent research from Worldpanel by Numerator shows that 6.3 percent of UK households now include at least one person taking the appetite‑suppressing drugs marketed as Mounjaro and Wegovy, up from 2.3 percent in 2024. The weekly injections work by signalling satiety to the brain, reducing the desire for snacking and cutting what analysts refer to as food noise. With approximately 1.9 million Britons now on these treatments, total grocery outlay has fallen by £780 million in the past year.

Households with a user of a weight loss jab spend on average £418 less on food than those without a user, a gap that is felt across many product categories. Industry observers warn that the ripple effects are already being felt by manufacturers and retailers. Chantel Kennaugh, head of public sector and nutrition for Worldpanel, explains that categories such as bakery items, chocolate and salty snacks have seen sharp declines.

Chocolate spending, for example, dropped 18 percentage points more in user households than in non‑user households, while 75 percent of users report cutting back on chocolate and 72 percent on crisps. Yet the impact is not uniform. Products that deliver nutrients in fewer bites, such as ready‑to‑drink smoothies, are gaining traction among GLP‑1 drug users.

Moreover, a desire to mitigate side effects like dry mouth and bad breath has driven a 20‑point increase in mouthwash purchases and a 24‑point rise in chewing‑gum spending. Retailers are beginning to adapt to the new demand landscape. Marks & Spencer has introduced a nutrient‑dense range that speaks to the health‑focused consumer without alienating the broader audience.

The drugs are currently available through the National Health Service as well as private pharmacies, and research indicates that users obtain them from a variety of sources, including chemists and even non‑medical channels. The market is expected to accelerate further once UK regulators approve oral formulations, mirroring developments in the United States.

Nishita Pattni, senior consultant at Worldpanel, predicts that continued innovation and rising adoption abroad will drive even faster uptake at home, prompting retailers and manufacturers to provide greater support and guidance to this growing segment of shoppers





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