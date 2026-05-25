Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound can thin bones and raise fracture risk

Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound have benefitted millions of consumers by helping them shed pounds and become more metabolically healthy. But as more time passes since their explosive entry into the weight-loss market, possible adverse or downstream effects become clearer. Groundbreaking GLP-1 drugs mimic a hormone in the body that signals to the brain when to stop eating while slowing stomach emptying. This results in fewer calories — and fewer bone-boosting nutrients — taken in during the day. When a person loses weight by restricting calories, they lose more than just fat and muscle tissue; they also lose crucial dense bone tissue. And as fat tissue breaks down, the body loses valuable stores of the hormone estrogen, which protects bone. Without it, bones break down faster. Given the number of GLP-1 patients experiencing bone density issues, though, the possibility that the drugs themselves can be the cause is being considered. One study in obese people taking a GLP-1 found a nine percent increased fracture risk compared to people not on the drug. Rapid weight loss can thin bones and raise fracture risk, especially when using weight-loss medications like GLP-1. Limiting weight loss to one to two pounds per week and consuming adequate protein can help maintain bone structure while losing weight. Supplements like calcium and vitamin D can also help prevent deficiencies.

Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound have benefitted millions of consumers by helping them shed pounds and become more metabolically healthy. But as more time passes since their explosive entry into the weight-loss market, possible adverse or downstream effects become clearer.

Groundbreaking GLP-1 drugs mimic a hormone in the body that signals to the brain when to stop eating while slowing stomach emptying. This results in fewer calories — and fewer bone-boosting nutrients — taken in during the day. When a person loses weight by restricting calories, they lose more than just fat and muscle tissue; they also lose crucial dense bone tissue. And as fat tissue breaks down, the body loses valuable stores of the hormone estrogen, which protects bone.

Without it, bones break down faster. Given the number of GLP-1 patients experiencing bone density issues, though, the possibility that the drugs themselves can be the cause is being considered. One study in obese people taking a GLP-1 found a nine percent increased fracture risk compared to people not on the drug.

‘Typically, when the goal is losing weight, long-term side effects such as loss of bone mass or increasing risk of fractures are not considered,’ Dr Daniel Ivankovich, a Chicago-based orthopedic surgeon, told the Daily Mail. 'Weight loss patients should be asking about ways to lose weight slowly and preserve bone density. ’ When weight drops too fast, more than two pounds per week, the body enters starvation mode, breaking down fat, muscle, and bone.

It pulls calcium from the skeleton faster than bone can rebuild. He cautioned against rapid weight loss, which can happen with GLP-1 medications. When pounds drop too fast — more than two pounds per week — the body goes into starvation mode and begins breaking down not just fat but also muscle and bone. Specifically, the body begins to pull calcium from the skeleton to keep vital organs functioning.

This process, called bone resorption, outpaces the body's ability to rebuild new bone. Over time, bones become thinner, weaker and more prone to fractures. For people taking GLP-1 medications, this is a particular concern because these drugs can cause very rapid weight loss. Limiting weight loss to one to two pounds per week gives the skeleton time to adapt and maintain its density.

And protein is nonnegotiable, Ivankovich said. It provides the building blocks for bone tissue. Without adequate protein, the body cannot produce enough collagen matrix, which is the flexible framework that gives bones their strength and resilience. Spreading protein across all meals ensures a steady supply throughout the day rather than a single spike.

To keep bones strong while losing weight, experts recommend consuming 1.2 to 1.5 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight each day. For a 200-pound person, about 91 kilograms, that means roughly 110 to 135 grams of protein daily. Spread that across three meals with roughly 30 to 45 grams per meal by including foods like eggs, Greek yogurt, chicken, fish, beans or tofu.

This steady intake gives the body the building blocks it needs to maintain bone structure even as calories are cut. Eating too little protein signals the body to break down not just fat but also bone and muscle, which is exactly what weight-loss medication users want to avoid.

‘Loss of mobility or flexibility such as having trouble walking, bending, or squatting are signs of bone loss,’ Ivankovich said. ‘Losing strength in the hands or legs is another symptom, along with fractured or broken bones after minor falls. ’ When a person loses weight on GLP-1 medications, they also lose access to critical bone-supporting nutrients, including calcium and vitamin D. These nutrients are the raw materials that bones need to maintain their density and structural integrity.

Without sufficient calcium, the body begins to draw calcium from the skeleton directly to support essential functions like nerve signaling and muscle contraction, causing bone resorption. Vitamin D deficiency further compounds the problem by limiting calcium absorption from what little food is eaten. Over months of rapid weight loss, a person can shed pounds while silently thinning their bones, increasing fracture risk from minor falls or even everyday movements.

Most people forget that rapid weight loss can thin bones and raise fracture risk, Dr. Daniel Ivankovich, a Chicago orthopedic surgeon, told the Daily Mail Some people on GLP-1 can benefit from supplements to prevent these deficiencies. Dr James Chao, a San Diego-based plastic surgeon, told the Daily Mail: ‘For bone health aim to get 1,000-1,200 milligrams of calcium per day with 1,000-2,000 of vitamin D3 per day.

‘Magnesium and vitamin K2 are important as well but I’ll let you speak with your doctor about supplementatio





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