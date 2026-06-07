WeHo Pride draws thousands for weekend street fair, music festival

The heart of Los Angeles' LGBTQ+ community is celebrating Pride in West Hollywood this weekend.

Celebrations kicked off on Friday and continued through Saturday with the OUTLOUD Music Festival and WeHo Pride Street Fair. The weekend of celebration culminates on Sunday with the WeHo Pride Parade.

By Saturday evening, the celebration was already in full swing, with large crowds filling the Street Fair for live entertainment, food and plenty of photo ops. Attendees kept the energy high as they streamed in ahead of the Pussycat Dolls' concert.

"The crowd, the energy, everything is like, here. Everybody together, and just love each other," said attendee James Thoman. That sense of unity resonated with Sasha Allen -- the first openly transgender artist to reach the top eight on the competition TV show "The Voice.

" Now, he's using his platform to advocate for trans and LGBTQ+ rights -- saying events like Pride matter. "I almost felt like a sense of responsibility with how things are in this nation, the bills being passed that hurt trans people like every single day.

You see it all the time in the news, and I felt like, as someone with a supportive family and friends and a support network, it was important for me to be visible," Allen said. Organizers removed Kathy Hilton as the parade's grand marshal icon earlier in the week following criticism over her selection.

"Maybe this is a wake-up call for her to be more outspoken and show with her actions, like how she actually is on the side of the community and the working people," said attendee Matt Harkenrider. At Saturday's Street Fair, that conversation was overshadowed by the celebration itself, and with the musical festival ongoing and the parade still ahead, the weekend is far from over. Who's winning the Los Angeles mayor race? See live election results below1 hour ago





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