A major fire destroyed a gas pump and three vehicles at the WeHo Fuels station on Santa Monica Blvd in West Hollywood on November 27 2026.

A destructive fire erupted at the WeHo Fuels gas station located at 8380 Santa Monica Blvd in West Hollywood on Friday November 27 2026. The blaze started around 1:23 p.m and quickly consumed a fuel pump alongside three vehicles parked at the site. Emergency responders arrived shortly after the initial report and worked to contain the intense flames that had engulfed the property.

Incident Timeline and Fire Spread

Firefighters extinguish a blaze at a West Hollywood gas station on Friday November 27 2026. The incident began with a vehicle appearing to clip the side of a gas pump next to an engulfed truck. This initial collision caused a black car to crash into a second vehicle which likely triggered the rapid spread of fire across the fueling station premises.

Also read Toddler found safe after car stolen from Harwood Heights gas station, police say

Massive plumes of smoke rose into the air as the fire burned fiercely through the station. The intense heat and flames torched a gas pump and three vehicles completely. Witnesses on the scene reported seeing the chaotic sequence of collisions that preceded the ignition of the fuel and vehicles.

Emergency Response and Street Closures

Firefighters extinguish a blaze at the WeHo Fuels gas station on Santa Monica Blvd in West Hollywood on Friday November 27 2026. Authorities temporarily closed nearby streets to manage traffic and allow emergency vehicles to operate safely. The closure ensured that the public remained at a safe distance from the hazardous site while crews worked to fully extinguish the remaining hotspots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A woman speaks on her phone after a fire torched a gas pump and three vehicles at the West Hollywood location. She stood near the perimeter as firefighters continued their efforts to secure the area. The presence of multiple emergency units indicated the severity of the situation and the potential danger posed by the flammable materials involved.

Investigation and Injury Reports

Firefighters extinguish a blaze at the WeHo Fuels gas station in West Hollywood Calif on Friday November 27 2026. Three ambulances were requested at the scene to treat any potential injuries. However further details on any injuries have not yet been reported by authorities as of the time of this report.

Authorities stated that the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. Investigators are likely examining the initial collision and the subsequent ignition of fuel to determine liability and safety protocol failures. The investigation will focus on the sequence of events starting with the vehicle that clipped the pump.

Impact on Local Community and Traffic

The fire at WeHo Fuels has caused significant disruption to the area around 8380 Santa Monica Blvd. The destruction of the gas pump and three vehicles represents a major loss for the business and a potential hazard for nearby drivers. Local traffic patterns have been altered due to the street closures implemented by police and fire departments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents and commuters in West Hollywood are advised to avoid the area around Santa Monica Blvd until further notice. The ongoing investigation may extend the time needed to clear the debris and repair the infrastructure at the station. Updates on the investigation status and any potential injuries are expected to be released by authorities in the coming days.