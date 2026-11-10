Wegovy Jab Helps Stacie Hird Lose 10st on the NHS

A Wakefield woman says she lost 10st in one year on the NHS prescribed Wegovy jab, keeping the weight off after stopping the injections in March.

Stacie Hird, 41, a customer service manager from Wakefield, west Yorkshire, has revealed she lost 10st in just one year while taking the NHS prescribed Wegovy jab, despite still regularly eating McDonald's Happy Meals. Her weight fell from 18st 10lb to 8st 10lb after she was admitted onto the Oviva programme, which provides qualifying patients with up to two years of injections on the NHS.

Hird said her weight gain began after the birth of her first child, who is now 16, when she was 24. She said the gain worsened during the coronavirus pandemic, when she became less active and comfort ate snacks including crisps and chocolate, as well as takeaways.

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How the Wegovy Jab and Oviva Programme Worked

Stacie Hird lost 10st within one year by combining the NHS prescribed Wegovy jab with the Oviva programme, which she joined because of her asthma and anxiety.

Hird said she had always ruled out weight-loss injections because she assumed she could not afford them privately. She later realised she qualified for them on the NHS, and the Oviva programme then gave her access to the injections.

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Hird said she used the programme's app to log her diet and exercise. She said she fully engaged with it because she knew it was now or never, and she did not deny herself foods she enjoyed.

Hird said she kept her cravings in check by having a child's portion when she had an Indian takeaway, or by having a McDonald's Happy Meal.

Her Own Account of the Weight Loss Journey

Stacie Hird said she hit a low when she saw 18st 10lb on the scales. She realised she could easily reach 20st if she did not change something, and admitted she had got stuck in a rut and turned a blind eye.

Before the pandemic, Stacie Hird weighed 14st 7lb and was a size 16. At her heaviest, she was a size 22 and was buying clothes simply because they fit, not because she felt good in them. She also said she became depressed, struggled to walk, and her asthma worsened as her weight increased.

Hird said she used to go to bed searching online for ways to lose weight quickly, but crash diets never worked for her. She credited the Oviva app's learning modules with giving her a better understanding of food, which she said helped her retrain her brain so she could be consistent in what she eats.

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Wedding Day, Life Changes and Next Steps

Stacie Hird married John Hird, 44, on July 4, walking down the aisle in the dress of her dreams at a size 8. The couple had got engaged in August 2025.

Hird said she could never have imagined getting married at her former weight, and described her wedding day as the best day of her life. She said she felt amazing in a dress she had never previously had the confidence to wear.

In March, after one year on the injections, Stacie Hird came off the Wegovy jabs. She said that over time her clothes had become tighter, and she had felt more breathless, with dizzy spells and low energy levels before her weight loss.

Hird said she now feels better physically and more content mentally, can see clothes in shops and know they will fit, and can walk for miles and run around with her son, John Hird's child, who is now ten.