Weezer Scores Ninth No. 1 on Alternative Airplay With Wednesday Duet

Weezer topped Billboard's Oct 31 2026 chart with Karly Hartzman. This marks the band's ninth number one on the genre ranking, highlighting their enduring legacy in modern rock.

Weezer has secured its ninth No. 1 position on the Billboard chart dated Oct. 31, 2026. The achievement was driven by the track "We Might as Well Be Strangers," a collaborative duet featuring Karly Hartzman from the Netflix series Wednesday. This latest chart-topping success underscores the enduring appeal of the band fronted by Rivers Cuomo, adding another milestone to their extensive discography.

Weezer Chart History And Previous Hits

Since entering the charts in 1994, Weezer has placed 36 songs on various Billboard rankings. This impressive total includes 23 entries that reached the top 10 positions. The band's musical journey began with the release of "Undone," which peaked at No. 6 in August 1994. That same December, "Buddy Holly" reached No. 2, followed by "Say It Ain't So" rising to No. 7 in August 1995. These early successes cemented Weezer as a dominant force in the alternative rock genre during the 1990s.

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The band maintained its chart presence through the late 1990s and into the 2000s. In 2001, "Hash Pipe" returned the group to No. 2 on the Alternative Airplay chart. Weezer achieved its first No. 1 hit in 2005 with "Beverly Hills." This track became a crossover smash, reaching No. 10 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. It was the band's only top 10 entry on that specific multimetric chart and peaked at No. 2 on the Pop Airplay chart.

Recent Viral Successes And Streaming Era

Weezer's momentum continued through the 2000s and 2010s with several significant chart performances. "Perfect Situation" led the Alternative Airplay chart in 2006. The following year, "Pork and Beans" ruled for 11 consecutive weeks in 2008. In 2009, "(If You're Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To" reached No. 2, spending 37 weeks on the chart. This was the longest run for any band song at that point in time.

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Hit singles continued to emerge in the 2010s, including "Back to the Shack," which reached No. 5 in 2014, and "Feels Like Summer," which hit No. 2 in 2017. A pivotal moment arrived in August 2018 when a fan-driven cover of Toto's "Africa" topped the chart. This viral hit kicked off a remarkable streak of No. 1 positions throughout the 2020s. The streak included "Hero" in 2020, "All My Favorite Songs" in 2021, "A Little Bit of Love" in 2022, and "Records" in 2023.

2026 Comeback And Current Chart Dominance

The year 2026 brought a revived hit and a new number one to Weezer's list. "Go Away," a 2014 duet with Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast, went viral on TikTok. The track entered the Hot 100 in March, marking the band's first appearance there since "Africa." It later reached No. 3 on the Alternative Airplay chart in June. This resurgence paved the way for the current chart dominance.

"We Might as Well Be Strangers" is a duet with Karly Hartzman from Weezer's 2026 self-titled LP, also known as the Gold Album. This track returned the Rivers Cuomo-fronted act to the top of the Alternative Airplay chart. The song's success highlights the band's ability to adapt to modern streaming trends while maintaining their core musical identity. The collaboration with Wednesday adds a new dimension to the band's recent output, appealing to both longtime fans and new listeners.

How The Chart Rankings Are Calculated

Weezer's Biggest Billboard Hits chart is based on performance on Billboard's weekly Alternative Airplay chart through the Nov. 7, 2026, ranking. Songs are ranked using an inverse point system. Weeks spent at No. 1 earn the greatest value, while weeks at lower ranks earn less. This method rewards consistent dominance over long periods rather than just brief spikes in popularity.

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Due to changes in chart methodology over the years, different eras are weighted to account for varying chart turnover rates. This ensures a fair comparison between the band's early successes and recent hits. The chart counts down Weezer's 25 biggest Alternative Airplay hits, providing a comprehensive view of their impact on the genre. The inclusion of recent tracks alongside classics like "Undone" and "Buddy Holly" demonstrates the band's sustained relevance in the modern music landscape.