Weezer Draws a New Generation of Fans on Its Gathering Tour

Weezer keeps drawing a new generation of fans on its Gathering Tour, with arena crowds, recent radio hits, and rising Billboard box office totals.

Weezer, fronted by Rivers Cuomo, is winning over a new generation of listeners on its Weezer: The Gathering Tour, with arena shows that remain reliable draws more than three decades after the band formed. Billboard reports from Benchmark Arena in Tampa, Fla., where the band performed on a Wednesday night in October and where Cuomo spent the afternoon resting before the show.

The band will also receive the Legend of Live award and sit down for an exclusive Q&A at the 2026 Billboard Live Music Summit on Nov. 10 at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood. Tickets for the Nov. 10 event are part of the same industry gathering that is recognizing the band's touring career.

Also read Maya Hawke to Star in ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Movie

Inside the Weezer Gathering Tour Show Format

Weezer's headlining set begins at precisely 9:12 p.m. on every show night of the tour, and the band is scheduled to leave the stage at 10:53 p.m. if the timetable holds. The lights go down at the same moment each night, a routine the band has followed throughout the run.

Before the band takes the stage, a prerecorded video sets up the concept of the show. In the clip, a kid makes a wish for Weezer to play at his house, and when the quartet receives the magical transmission, it links up to answer the call. The stage is then decorated with a fake house, fence, yard and power lines that mirror the home shown in the video.

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Cuomo told the crowd through his microphone, as the band revved up, that they had gathered to celebrate a thing called Weezer. The band opened with a new single, 'Shine Again,' after an invocation of Prince, a gesture that fits the group's long-standing habit of wearing its influences openly.

Why Rivers Cuomo Says the Tour Is Working

Rivers Cuomo says he is enjoying the road more than ever, describing his time on tour as the best part of his life. He called the 100 minutes he spends onstage the hard part of the tour, while the rest of the schedule is filled with fun.

Cuomo described hanging out with other bands, joining jam sessions, playing pickleball, and having plenty of time alone to read and relax. Before the show, he is in what he calls power-saving mode, recovering the energy he spent the night before outside of Fort Lauderdale and during a four-hour overnight bus ride across the Sunshine State. Drummer Patrick Wilson, his Weezer bandmate, can often be seen picking up an acoustic guitar in the backstage room.

Weezer Chart Success and Touring Revenue

Weezer has topped Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart eight times since 'Beverly Hills' reached No. 1 in 2005, a milestone the band did not reach with earlier hits such as 'Buddy Holly,' 'Say It Ain't So' and 'Hash Pipe,' all of which charted in the top 10. The most recent chart-topper includes the new single 'We Might As Well Be Strangers,' which features the alt-country act Wednesday.

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The band's albums have also performed consistently well. Thirteen Weezer titles have reached the Top Alternative Albums top 10 since the chart launched in 2007, including four No. 1s. Each of the band's top five career Billboard Boxscore entries came during its 2024 and 2026 tours, which mark its first proper arena treks after years of one-off shows and co-headlining dates in those venues.

Financially, the tour has grown in value. Weezer averaged about $1 million per show in 2024, and that figure has risen to $1.1 million this year. The band has also been an early adopter of several touring trends, including full-album anniversary tours, music cruises, and package bills with artists ranging from Pixies to Panic! at the Disco.