Weekly Shonen Magazine has cancelled Reiya Machida's series, marking the 15th title to end this year as the publication undergoes its final cancellation phase before 2026.

Weekly Shonen Magazine has officially announced the cancellation of Reiya Machida's series, marking the fifteenth title to conclude its run within the publication this calendar year. The decision brings the final cancellation of the year as the magazine enters the last period of transition before the end of 2026.

Cancellation Details and Chapter Count

The official cancellation comes with the release of Chapter 22, which serves as the truncated end for the previously up-and-coming series. This specific number of chapters distinguishes the ending from other cancellations that occurred earlier in the year, where several titles were cut short before reaching Chapter 20. This series received a few more chapters to allow the creator to expand the narrative further before the final cut.

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The publication notes that this event marks a significant milestone as the magazine completes its final period of transition for titles ending before 2026 comes to an end. It represents the ninth title cancelled specifically due to the series failing to garner sufficient attention with Japanese fans, despite hopes for broader appeal.

Plot Conclusion and Character Development

With the cancellation confirmed, creator Reiya Machida has wrapped up the final bit of story that they were able to sneak into the series. The narrative concludes with the characters Bharat and Ur wrapping up their final battle in the penultimate chapter. This sequence allowed for the crafting of a new flute for the character Ur, providing a specific artifact tied to their journey.

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Following the resolution of their immediate conflict, the two protagonists set out to train once more. Ur demonstrates significant improvement during this training phase, which prompts Bharat to vow to keep up his own training regimen. This competition drives Bharat to ensure he can always stay one step ahead of his rival in future encounters.

Future Implications and Audience Reception

The conclusion teases that the two characters go on to be known by the titular title of Cannon Master. This moniker is attributed to how well they are able to master their magic abilities. Their adventures are hinted to continue beyond the current scope, suggesting a deeper lore that was cut short.

While the series did not find an audience in Japan, it is noted that fans internationally saw significant potential in the work. The series featured cool designs that helped it stand out in international territories. The cancellation is viewed as bittersweet for these readers who remained engaged with the story despite its domestic struggles.

Magazine Strategy and Industry Context

The cancellation of this title highlights the competitive nature of the magazine, which has seen just as many new titles make their debuts as it has ended. The publication continues to hope that new incoming series will get the attention of fans that the previous fifteenth titles could not sustain.

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This ongoing cycle of cancellations and debuts reflects the magazine's strategy to maintain relevance and reader interest. The final period of transition marks a specific endpoint for these changes before 2026 comes to an end, signaling a new phase for the publication's editorial direction.